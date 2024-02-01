Feb. 1, 2024: A special Harold Balazs episode

This week's Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — is a special episode that's timed with the opening of two local exhibitions, "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (Feb. 3–June 3) and "Big & Bold Balazs" at Coeur d'Alene's Chalice Brewery via the Art Spirit Gallery (Feb. 9–26).

Through conversations with "Leaving Marks" curator Anne-Claire Mitchell, architect Tom Kundig and Harold’s daughter Erika, this episode looks at Harold’s work, his regional influence and the significance of the MAC's exhibition.

