Thursday Arts (P)review

Feb. 1, 2024: A special Harold Balazs episode

By E.J. Iannelli
Published February 1, 2024 at 12:01 PM PST
"A Dialogue," 2007, Harold Balazs, copper, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Museum Purchase, 2023. From the exhibition "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the MAC, Feb.–June 2024.
"A Dialogue," 2007, Harold Balazs, copper, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Museum Purchase, 2023. From the exhibition "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the MAC, Feb.–June 2024.
Robert Poe Photography / Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
Untitled, undated, Harold Balazs, wood, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Museum Purchase, 2023. From the exhibition "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the MAC, Feb.–June 2024.
Untitled, undated, Harold Balazs, wood, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Museum Purchase, 2023. From the exhibition "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the MAC, Feb.–June 2024.
Robert Poe Photography / Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
"Hairball Removal (Pre-History)," no date, Harold Balazs, grease pen on cupstock paper, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Museum Purchase, 2023. From the exhibition "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the MAC, Feb.–June 2024.
"Hairball Removal (Pre-History)," no date, Harold Balazs, grease pen on cupstock paper, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Museum Purchase, 2023. From the exhibition "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the MAC, Feb.–June 2024.
Robert Poe Photography / Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
"Trying to Understand," undated, Harold Balazs, styrofoam, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Museum Purchase, 2023. From the exhibition "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the MAC, Feb.–June 2024.
"Trying to Understand," undated, Harold Balazs, styrofoam, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Museum Purchase, 2023. From the exhibition "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the MAC, Feb.–June 2024.
Robert Poe Photography / Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Anne-Claire Mitchell, Tom Kundig and Erika Balazs discuss the artist and his work

This week's Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — is a special episode that's timed with the opening of two local exhibitions, "Harold Balazs: Leaving Marks" at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (Feb. 3–June 3) and "Big & Bold Balazs" at Coeur d'Alene's Chalice Brewery via the Art Spirit Gallery (Feb. 9–26).

Through conversations with "Leaving Marks" curator Anne-Claire Mitchell, architect Tom Kundig and Harold’s daughter Erika, this episode looks at Harold’s work, his regional influence and the significance of the MAC's exhibition.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

