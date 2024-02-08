Feb. 8, 2024: POAC's Harmony of Hearts, SpIFF's 25th

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:



Dyno Wahl of the Pend Oreille Arts Council (POAC). Their Valentine’s Day concert with Tien Hsieh at Sandpoint's Panida Theater was postponed, but their Harmony of Hearts: a Valentine’s Art Affair fundraiser will still continue as planned. She also offers a look ahead at the many POAC-led arts events coming up in the next few months.

Aaron Spickelmire and Pete Porter of the Spokane International Film Festival (SpiFF), which runs February 9–16. They talk about this year’s festival, including some of their most anticipated films and the greater number of in-person events such as filmmaker Q&As.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.