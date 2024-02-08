© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

Feb. 8, 2024: POAC's Harmony of Hearts, SpIFF's 25th

By E.J. Iannelli
Published February 8, 2024 at 12:01 PM PST
Collage, Judy Baird, 10" x 10". One of the pieces for auction as part of Pend Oreille Arts Council's Harmony of Hearts fundraiser.
Fabric mosaic, Jenni Barry, 10" x 10". One of the pieces for auction as part of Pend Oreille Arts Council's Harmony of Hearts fundraiser.
Photo of some of the pieces in "Artistry in Orbit," the Feb. 2024 exhibition at the Pend Oreille Arts Council Gallery
Still from Bones of Crows (2022; dir. Marie Clements)
Still from Richland (2023; dir. Irene Lusztig)
Still from Avenue of the Giants (2023; dir. Finn Taylor)
Still from Punderneath It All (2023; dir. Abby Hagan)
Aaron Spickelmire and Pete Porter (L-R) of the Spokane International Film Festival (SpIFF)
Dyno Wahl of Pend Oreille Arts Council plus film buffs Aaron Spickelmire and Pete Porter

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:

  • Dyno Wahl of the Pend Oreille Arts Council (POAC). Their Valentine’s Day concert with Tien Hsieh at Sandpoint's Panida Theater was postponed, but their Harmony of Hearts: a Valentine’s Art Affair fundraiser will still continue as planned. She also offers a look ahead at the many POAC-led arts events coming up in the next few months.
  • Aaron Spickelmire and Pete Porter of the Spokane International Film Festival (SpiFF), which runs February 9–16. They talk about this year’s festival, including some of their most anticipated films and the greater number of in-person events such as filmmaker Q&As.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

