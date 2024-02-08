Feb. 8, 2024: POAC's Harmony of Hearts, SpIFF's 25th
1 of 8 — Judy Baird
Collage, Judy Baird, 10" x 10". One of the pieces for auction as part of Pend Oreille Arts Council's Harmony of Hearts fundraiser.
Judy Baird / Pend Oreille Arts Council
2 of 8 — Jenni Barry
Fabric mosaic, Jenni Barry, 10" x 10". One of the pieces for auction as part of Pend Oreille Arts Council's Harmony of Hearts fundraiser.
Jenni Barry / Pend Oreille Arts Council
3 of 8 — Artistry in Orbit
Photo of some of the pieces in "Artistry in Orbit," the Feb. 2024 exhibition at the Pend Oreille Arts Council Gallery
Dyno Wahl / Pend Oreille Arts Council
4 of 8 — Bones of Crows
Still from Bones of Crows (2022; dir. Marie Clements)
Bones of Crows
5 of 8 — Richland
Still from Richland (2023; dir. Irene Lusztig)
Helki Frantzen / Richland
6 of 8 — Avenue of the Giants
Still from Avenue of the Giants (2023; dir. Finn Taylor)
Avenue of the Giants
7 of 8 — Punderneath It All
Still from Punderneath It All (2023; dir. Abby Hagan)
Punderneath It All
8 of 8 — Aaron Spickelmire, Pete Porter
Aaron Spickelmire and Pete Porter (L-R) of the Spokane International Film Festival (SpIFF)
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Dyno Wahl of Pend Oreille Arts Council plus film buffs Aaron Spickelmire and Pete Porter
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:
- Dyno Wahl of the Pend Oreille Arts Council (POAC). Their Valentine’s Day concert with Tien Hsieh at Sandpoint's Panida Theater was postponed, but their Harmony of Hearts: a Valentine’s Art Affair fundraiser will still continue as planned. She also offers a look ahead at the many POAC-led arts events coming up in the next few months.
- Aaron Spickelmire and Pete Porter of the Spokane International Film Festival (SpiFF), which runs February 9–16. They talk about this year’s festival, including some of their most anticipated films and the greater number of in-person events such as filmmaker Q&As.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.