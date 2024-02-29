Feb. 29, 2024: The Canote Brothers, Concordia Choir
The Canote Brothers, folk musicians Greg and Jere Canote (L–R)
Concordia Choir led by Michael Culloton
Michael Culloton, music director of the Concordia Choir
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:
- Michael Culloton, director of the Concordia Choir of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. The internationally recognized a cappella student choir is performing at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Spokane on Wednesday, March 6 as part of their 2024 National Tour of the Northwest United States.
- Greg and Jere Canote. They belong to a long tradition of brother duos playing old-time country music and are the subject of a new documentary, The Canote Twins. The film’s producer and director, Larry Edelman, also joins the conversation. The Spokane Folklore Society is hosting a Canote Brothers concert on March 8 at Hamilton Studio and a dance on March 9 at the East Spokane Grange. There’s also a showing of The Canote Twins film on March 9 at The Magic Lantern.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.