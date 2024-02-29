Feb. 29, 2024: The Canote Brothers, Concordia Choir

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:



Michael Culloton, director of the Concordia Choir of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. The internationally recognized a cappella student choir is performing at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Spokane on Wednesday, March 6 as part of their 2024 National Tour of the Northwest United States.

Greg and Jere Canote. They belong to a long tradition of brother duos playing old-time country music and are the subject of a new documentary, The Canote Twins. The film’s producer and director, Larry Edelman, also joins the conversation. The Spokane Folklore Society is hosting a Canote Brothers concert on March 8 at Hamilton Studio and a dance on March 9 at the East Spokane Grange. There’s also a showing of The Canote Twins film on March 9 at The Magic Lantern.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.