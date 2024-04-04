Apr. 4, 2024: "Instructions for Traveling West," Playtime: Then and Now

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:



Portland-based poet Joy Sullivan, who’s reading for Spokane Public Radio’s Poetry Moment this week. She talks about her brand-new poetry collection, Instructions for Traveling West , which was inspired by a poem of the same name that prompted her to undertake a major life change.

, which was inspired by a poem of the same name that prompted her to undertake a major life change. Amowi Phillips and Jennifer Compau of Friends of Mmofra. Their cross-cultural organization received Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding for an outdoor exhibition called “Playtime: Then and Now.” The exhibition will introduce Spokane to a landmark book of poems and photos on child’s play through an interactive installation (May 18) in Spokane's Riverfront Park.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.