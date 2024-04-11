Apr. 11, 2024: House of 49 Doors, KSPS Inland Sessions

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:



Area writer and poet Laurie Klein. Her new book, titled House of 49 Doors: Entries in a Life , is an autobiographical poetry collection that draws inspiration from her childhood home, Fowler House. Laurie is also reading for Spokane Public Radio's Poetry Moment this week on the theme of "becoming sound."

Zana Morrow, the arts and culture coordinator at KSPS. Zana was the host of Homegrown Radio on KYRS for 15 years and now books musicians for the station's popular Inland Sessions music series. She talks about her passion for the local music scene and highlights some of her favorite bands.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.