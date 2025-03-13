Tuesday Night Jazz: July 12th, 2022

Tuesday Night Jazz presented a broad range of music - - blues and hollers, the Jazz Age, big band, gospel and soul, bebop, cool, contemporary, fusion, vocals of all types, avant-garde and intersecting types of music. The goal was to play good music from yesterday and today.Kathy Sackett, Tuesday Night Jazz producer was the Jazz Director of KPBX in the early days of the station.Sackett was the first Station Manager of KEWU, EWU’ s all Jazz station in 1988. After her return to SPR in 1992 she worked as Underwriting Director and producing events. Sackett said, “ My interest in Jazz began when my musician Dad played jazz records to help soothe a colicky baby. The love of jazz and music in all its forms continues. I am delighted to be producing jazz programs on KPBX.”