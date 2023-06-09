© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Radio Play Co-Lab

"Brothers Before" by Tristen Canfield

By E.J. Iannelli
Published June 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT
Tre Terry, Matt Slater
1 of 3  — BB - Tre Terry, Matt Slater.JPEG
Tré Terry and Matt Slater (L–R) during the recording of Brothers Before
Juan A Mas
Tré Terry
2 of 3  — BB - Tre Terry.JPEG
Tré Terry records solo dialogue during the recording of Brothers Before
Juan A Mas
Tré Terry, Matt Slater
3 of 3  — BB - Tre Terry, Matt Slater 1.JPEG
Tré Terry and Matt Slater (L–R) during the recording of Brothers Before
Juan A Mas

Two half-brothers attempt to reconcile. But what's in the box?

For this inaugural broadcast of Radio Play Co-Lab, we present the short one-act play Brothers Before.

It was directed by Juan A Mas and stars Matt Slater and Tré Terry as two estranged half-brothers, David and Len, who make an attempt to put the past behind them.

The only lingering question is, what’s in the box?

Their performance is followed by an interview with the Brothers Before playwright, Tristen Canfield.

Radio Play Co-Lab is a creative collaboration between Spokane Public Radio and Spokane Playwrights Laboratory.

Kace Larsen was responsible for sound design on Brothers Before. Script coordination was handled by Dahveed Bulls and Scott Doughty on behalf of Spokane Playwrights Laboratory.

Tonya Ballman wrote the Radio Play Co-Lab theme tune. The Now Now Space kindly provided rehearsal space.

