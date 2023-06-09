Radio Play Co-Lab
Thursdays at 12 PM on KPBX 91.1
Spokane Public Radio is thrilled to announce the debut of Radio Play Co-Lab, a joint project between Spokane Playwrights Laboratory and Spokane Public Radio.
This exciting series of broadcast audio plays is a modern twist on vintage radio entertainment.
Just as importantly, Radio Play Co-Lab is an end-to-end showcase for regional talent: original plays written by area playwrights, performed by local actors, enhanced by sound design students from Spokane Falls Community College and broadcast on a station with a listenership throughout the Inland Northwest.
Latest Episodes
An angel and a demon vie for a drinker's favor. Who gets the last laugh?
Two half-brothers attempt to reconcile. But what's in the box?