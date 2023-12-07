The Arts on Spokane Public Radio

Spokane Public Radio spotlights music, visual art, literature, theater, film and much more daily on KPBX 91.1 FM.

You can have your next arts event featured on our airwaves on the following programs:

Arts Calendar

Have an event you'd like featured on our airwaves? We highlight regional arts events daily on our Arts Calendar.

For a chance to have your event featured, submit it to our community calendar here.

From the Studio

From the Studio features live interviews and performances from the KPBX studio weekdays at 10am. Check out our most recent interviews here.

Email E.J. Iannelli at ejiannelli@kpbx.org, Jim Tevenan at jtevenan@kpbx.org, or kpbx@kpbx.org for a chance to get featured.

Thursday Arts (P)review

Thursday Arts (P)review takes a closer look at the past, present and future of Inland Northwest arts Thursdays at noon.

Catch up on past episodes of TA(P) here. Reach out to Email E.J. Iannelli at ejiannelli@kpbx.org for a chance to get featured.

Poetry Moment

Poetry Moment showcases a variety of poems read by poets and poetry lovers weekdays at 9am. Listen here.

Want to read for Poetry Moment? Take a look at our guidelines and email us at poetry@kpbx.org.