Amazon workers have gone on strike

Marlon, VPR News Fellow, graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2021 with a degree in media studies, journalism and digital arts. Originally from Queens, New York, he comes from a family of storytellers
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.