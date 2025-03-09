SPR's Inland Journal for March 9, 2025

First, a look at how Trump administration policies on immigration and refugees are affecting a small group of people in the Inland Northwest.

Murrow Fellowship reporter Monica Carrillo-Casas, who splits her time between Spokane Public Radio and the Spokesman-Review, has stories about three families and their challenges. One is centered around an Othello food truck owner who was recently arrested, leaving her 18-year-old son to fend for himself.

20250308_Inland Journal_Monica_immigration.wav Listen • 7:14

For decades, refugees from other nations, Vietnam, Russia among them, have received help to settle in Spokane. The group World Relief has been active in that work, but its ability to help has been hampered by an interruption in its federal funding. FAVS News reporter Cassy Benefield has been looking into that.

20250309_Inland Journal_World Relief.wav Listen • 7:22

Cassy Benefield’s story about World Relief and how some Spokane area churches have stepped in to help assimilate refugees in Spokane is published at F-A-V-S dot news.

Last week, the Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a private school choice bill passed by the legislature last month. SPR’s Owen Henderson sat down with a journalist who’s been following the issue.