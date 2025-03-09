© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for March 9, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published March 9, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT

Two Spokane reporters talk about their stories about the struggles of Inland Northwest immigrants and refugee agencies. We hear about potential changes in school funding and medical training in Idaho.

First, a look at how Trump administration policies on immigration and refugees are affecting a small group of people in the Inland Northwest.

Murrow Fellowship reporter Monica Carrillo-Casas, who splits her time between Spokane Public Radio and the Spokesman-Review, has stories about three families and their challenges. One is centered around an Othello food truck owner who was recently arrested, leaving her 18-year-old son to fend for himself.

20250308_Inland Journal_Monica_immigration.wav

For decades, refugees from other nations, Vietnam, Russia among them, have received help to settle in Spokane. The group World Relief has been active in that work, but its ability to help has been hampered by an interruption in its federal funding. FAVS News reporter Cassy Benefield has been looking into that.

20250309_Inland Journal_World Relief.wav

Cassy Benefield’s story about World Relief and how some Spokane area churches have stepped in to help assimilate refugees in Spokane is published at F-A-V-S dot news.

Last week, the Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a private school choice bill passed by the legislature last month. SPR’s Owen Henderson sat down with a journalist who’s been following the issue.

20250309_Inland Journal_Richert_Idaho schools_online.wav
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


