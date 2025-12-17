Tens of thousands of Inland Northwest residents without power

Updated at 8:45 am:

The Inland Northwest is beginning the damage assessment and recovery from the overnight windstorm that left more than 100,000 people without power.

Avista crews are working to restore power to more than 74,000 people all over its coverage area. Inland Power has about 14,000 customers without power, many in the West Plains and north Spokane County. North Idaho and parts of northwest Montana have been hit hard. Northern Lights reports about 200 outages and more than 24,000 people without power.

Several school districts in north Idaho closed operations for the day, including Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Lakeland and Lake Pend Oreille. The Liberty School District in eastern Washington is also closed. Many in eastern Washington are opening this morning at 10, including Spokane, Mead and Central Valley. Others opening two hours late: West Valley, Cheney, Medical Lake, Deer Park and Chewelah.

Washington State University’s Spokane campus plans to open at 10 today. North Idaho College and the University of Idaho campus in Coeur d’Alene will open at 1.

The National Weather Service reports winds reached 75 miles an hour this morning at Spokane International Airport. The highest reported gust was at Alder Ridge, near Leavenworth, at 99 miles an hour. Lewiston reported a gust of 84 miles an hour, 81 at the Pullman-Moscow Airport. Felts Field recorded gusts up to 67 miles an hour, 66 at the Coeur d’Alene Airport.

The high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service is scheduled to continue until 4 this afternoon, though it appears the worst is behind us. Authorities are warning people to drive cautiously today in case they encounter downed trees or power lines. If you do see a downed line, you’re urged to stay at least 30 feet away in case it’s a live wire.

Today is expected to be a dry day, with highs in the 40s and low 50s and winds slowly diminishing. A new band of clouds is expected overnight, bringing precipitation tomorrow, including likely snow in the mountains. Highs in the lower elevations will be in the 40s.

As of 8:20 am:

Avista reports 882 active outages and 74,000 customers without power.

Inland Power reports 128 outages and 14,400 customers without power.

Kootenai Electric reports 3,400 people without power.

Northern Lights reports 190 outages and 24,000 people without power.

School district closures/delays:

Closed today: Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Lakeland, Lake Pend Oreille, Liberty

Opening two hours late: Spokane, Central Valley, West Valley, Cheney, Medical Lake, Mead, Deer Park, Chewelah

