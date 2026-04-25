Northeast Washington town set for major water quality upgrade

HUNTERS — Water quality in this small town northwest of Spokane is about to get a major upgrade.

After three years, the Hunters Water District is finishing a $1 million dollar water treatment project that will help significantly reduce high levels of arsenic and manganese in the town's water. The new system will filter the water and increase flow capacity. County leaders, including Commissioners Greg Young and Mark Burrows, met on Thursday afternoon for training on the new water treatment.

The new treatment system is set to be completed by Wednesday.

Tyson Larson, associate engineer for Horrocks, said the last water treatment system installed was 15 years ago but faced technical issues and stopped working properly. He said that led to the high arsenic and manganese levels.

Horrocks has been overseeing the project and working closely with the town's water district.

“I’m very excited to finally see the construction almost complete, and get this system up and running, because I know it's been a struggle for a while for the district," Larson said.

According to data from Horrocks, the town's arsenic level is 21 parts per billion (ppb) which is double the maximum contaminant level allowed for arsenic in Washington State at 10 ppb.

While odorless and tasteless, arsenic can cause several side effects like stomach pain, nausea, numbness in hands and feet and even blindness, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The agency also states arsenic has been linked to a number of cancers.

In addition, Horrock's data reports manganese levels of 518 ppb — also higher than the recommended 300 ppb.

Burrows said many community members have been buying their water, including for chores around the house, like watering fruit trees and doing laundry.

"And if they had water, there's frustration with paying bills for water that's not good, or they get a bill for water that doesn't work," Burrows said.

The arsenic levels are expected to reduce by 84%, while manganese levels are expected to reduce by 96% with the new filtering system.

Daniel Millers, field service manager for ATEC Water Systems, recommends Hunter Waters District to check the system monthly. He said this will help make sure contaminant levels are in normal ranges.

Additionally, weekly check-ins will be needed to ensure proper system operation. If taken care of properly, the system can last 20 years, Larson said.

Burrows said it's likely that the Stevens County Public Works Department will primarily be in charge of those weekly and monthly check-ins.

He added they are working to eventually replace the water lines in the town to continue to help maintain clean water in the area and potentially help its population growth and economy.

"This is really big news," Burrows said. "The people of Hunters are just as important as anybody else in Stevens County."

