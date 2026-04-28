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2026 Idaho Elections Guide

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:03 PM PDT
A red field with dark blue, light blue and gray diagonal stripes in the upper left corner shows an outline of the state of Idaho with the words "Idaho Election 2026."
Graphic by Owen Henderson
/
SPR News

Important dates and candidate information for Idaho's primary and general elections.

Important Dates:

  • Monday, May 4, 2026: 

    • Early primary election voting begins in Bonner and Kootenai Counties

      • Early voting takes place Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 15, 2026.

  • Friday, May 8, 2026: 

    • Primary election absentee ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. to your county clerk’s office. 
    • Voter preregistration for the primary election ends. County clerks must receive registration forms by 5 p.m.

  • Thursday, May 14, 2026:

    • County clerks may receive emergency absentee primary ballot applications through 5 p.m. on May 18 from those who cannot be present for primary voting due to hospitalization, if hospitalization occurred after 5 p.m. on May 8, 2026.

  • Friday, May 15, 2026:

    • In-person early/absentee primary voting ends at 5 p.m.

  • Tuesday, May 19, 2026

    • Primary Election Day: Polling locations and county clerks’ offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person primary voting

      • Qualified residents may register in-person on Election Day before voting.
      • Absentee ballots must be received by county clerks by 8 p.m.

Who’s on the May 19 primary ballot?

An asterisk (*) denotes a candidate is an incumbent. A cross (✝) denotes a candidate is a write-in. Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, last name, then first name as necessary. Wherever possible, SPR has included links to candidates' websites or social media for federal, statewide, and state legislative candidates.

All political parties are referred to by initial: C - Constitution, D - Democratic, I - Independent, L - Libertarian or R - Republican

Candidates for federal office

U.S. Senate Primary Candidates

Idaho Legislature

D
I
L
R
Nickolas 007 Bonds 
Todd Achilles
Matt Loesby
Joe Evans
Brad Moore
Natalie M. Fleming
Denny LaVe
David Roth
Jim Risch*
Josh Roy

U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Primary Candidates

C
D
I
R
Brendan J. Gomez
Kenneth Brungardt
Sarah Zabel
Andy Briner
Kaylee Peterson
Russ Fulcher*
Joseph P. Morrison

Candidates for statewide office

Primary Candidates for Governor

C
D
I
L
R
Pro-Life
(formerly Marvin Thomas Richardson)		Maxine Durand
Jacob Burnett ✝
Melissa-Sue Robinson
Sean Calvert Crystal
Jill C. Kirkham
John R. Stegner
Paul Sand
Mark Fitzpatrick
Terri Pickens
Daniel C. Fowler
Chanelle Torrez
Ethan Giles
Ron James
Brad Little*
Lisa Marie
Justin R. Plante

Lieutenant Governor Primary Candidates

D
R
Erick Myricks
Scott Bedke*

Attorney General Primary Candidates

D
R
Lori Hickman
Raúl R. Labrador*

Secretary of State Primary Candidates

D
R
Shawn Keenan
Phil McGrane*

State Controller Primary Candidates

D
R
Rakesh Mohan
Brandon D. Woolf*

State Treasurer Primary Candidates

D
R
Kevin A. Jones
Julie A. Ellsworth*

Superintendent of Public Instruction Primary Candidates

C
D
R
Teresa Roundy
Becky Sundin Mitchell
Debbie Critchfield*

Supreme Court Justice General Election

Seat C

Non-Partisan
Gregory W. Moeller*

Seat E

Non-Partisan
Cynthia K. C. Meyer*

Idaho Court of Appeals General Election

Non-Partisan
Michael Patrick Tribe*

District 1 Judge General Elections

Bonner A

Non-Partisan
Lamont Christian Berecz*

Bonner B

Non-Partisan
Susie D. Jensen*

Kootenai A

Non-Partisan
Destry William Randles

Kootenai B

Non-Partisan
Ross D. Pittman*

Kootenai C

Non-Partisan
Casey Simmons*

Kootenai D

Non-Partisan
John A. Cafferty*

Shoshone A

Non-Partisan
Benjamin J. Allen
Lisa M. Chesebro

Primary candidates for state legislature

You can check which legislative district you live in using this tool provided by the state legislature. All legislators serve two-year terms.

District 1

State Senate

Idaho Legislature

I
R
Steve Johnson
Scott Herndon
Jim Woodward*

State House 1A

D
R
Karen Mathee
Jane Sauter
Mark Sauter*

State House 1B

I
R
Kathryn Larson
Chuck Lowman
Cornel Rasor*

District 2

Idaho Legislature

State Senate

D
R
Valerie Wade
Phil Hart*

State House 2A

D
R
Birgid Niedenzu
Heather Scott*

State House 2B

D
R
Sabine Krier
Dale Hawkins*
Todd Perry

District 3

Idaho Legislature

State Senate

D
R
Brian Seguin
Doug “Doug O” Okuniewicz

State House A

D
R
Melissa Mateer
Vito Barbieri*
Eric Seely

State House B

R
Jordan Redman*

District 4

Idaho Legislature

State Senate

D
R
Carissa Brewer
Ben Toews*

State House A

D
R
Maxwell McSwain
Joe Alfieri*

State House B

D
R
Aaron Hayes
Christa Hazel
Elaine Price*

District 5

Idaho Legislature

State Senate

D
R
Adam Chapman
Carl J. Bjerke*

State House A

D
R
Mirna Pleines
Ron Mendive*

State House B

D
R
Lee Wallace
Tony Wisniewski*

County Elections

Boundary County

County Commissioner 1

R
Lester Pinkerton*

County Commissioner 2

R
Tim Bertling*
Debra Henderson

County Clerk

R
Pam Barton
Kimberly Kitchenmaster
Stacie Watts

County Treasurer

R
Jennifer Economu*

County Assessor

R
Olivia Drake*

County Coroner

R
Chad Workman*

Precinct Committeemen

NOTE: SPR has not been able to confirm the incumbency/lack thereof of any of the GOP precinct committeemen candidates.

Bonners Ferry

D
R
Clarice M. McKenney
David Walter
Nancy E. Wycoff*

Copeland

R
Erik Olson

Moyie Springs

R
Caleb Davis

Naples

D
R
Stephen F. Howlett *
Jon VanGesen

North Bonners Ferry

D
R
Greg Johnson*
Fay Almond

Valleyview

R
Adam Bertoldo
Rob Tompkins

Bonner County

County Commissioner 1

I
R
Fred Arn
Steve Smith

County Commissioner 2

R
Jeff Roberts
Asia Williams*

County Clerk

R
JoAnne Guzzi
Spencer Hutchings
Roger N. Rudd

County Treasurer

R
Clorissa Koster*

County Assessor

R
Cory Gabel

County Coroner

R
Robert Beers*

Precinct Committeemen

Airport

R
Melanie Almeida
Anita Aurit*
Nathan Duff

Algoma

R
Jerry Favor

Baldy

R
Butch Horton*
Adrian Quinn

Beach

R
David Britton*

Blue Lake

R
Anne Wilder Chamberlain*

Careywood

R
Laura Santelli*

Clark Fork

R
Dimitry Borisov*
Jensen Heisel

Clagstone

D
R
Melissa Hunter*
Wayne Martin
Roger N. Rudd*

Colburn

R
Richard Neel

Dover

R
Ryan Wells

East Priest River

R
Jeff Connolly*
Wendy Eaton

Edgemere

R
Jeff Paterson*

Gamlin Lake

R
Shane Terpstra
Richard Townsend*

Grouse Creek

D
R
Emma Charlotte Stanford*
Ron Korn*
Barbara Schrieber

Hope

R
Travis Kiebert
Kim Peckham*

Humbird

R
Jennifer Greve
Mat MacDonald*

Kootenai

R
Cory Gabel*
Don Holmquist

Laclede

R
Joshua Jones

Lamb Creek

D
R
Catherine J. Rosenberg*
Michael Fife*
Shane Horlacher

Oden

R
Deborah Dawson
Tom Cleveland*

Oldtown

R
Cameron LaCombe
Tanner Linton*

Priest Lake

R
Mike Nielsen*
Hunter Storro

Sagle

R
Andrew Kee*
Steve Smith

Selle

R
Chuck Lowman
Sean Morgan

South Side

R
Cornel Rasor*

Spirit Valley

D
R
Christine Veblen Bishop*Stephen Truss*
Jonathan Welch

Washington

D
R
Linda LarsonTom Bokowy*
Al Ribeiro

Westmond

D
R
Robbie Cleason*Scott Herndon*

West Priest River Valley

R
Reuben Akre
Kristen Dodd*

Wrenco

R
Mark Banks
Donna Griffin

Kootenai County

County Commissioner 1

R
Julie Hensley
John Padula

County Commissioner 2

R
Steve Em
Bruce Mattare*

County Clerk

R
Jennifer Locke
John D. Samuelson

County Treasurer

R
Teresa Mallery
Carlos Zamora

County Assessor

I
R
Bob ScottAllyson Knapp
Bela Kovacs*

County Coroner

R
Duke Johnson*

Precinct Committeemen

201

D
R
Evan Koch*Colleen Attebury
Charles Bernhard*

202

D
R
Peggy L. ViceJared Coleman*

203

D
R
Adam Bennett*Jennifer Hammond
Teresa Jo DeanMelanie Vander Feer*

204

D
R
Shirley GundermanMichael Jehnichen*
Robert E Thornton

205

R
Rick Montandon
Brent Regan*

206

D
R
Birgid Niedenzu*David Seurynck*

207

D
R
Vicki Getz*Richard Meyer*
Bev Twillmann

208

D
R
Tom Hearn*Jamie L. Haas*

209

R
Rebecca Hasz
Jeff Odland*

301

D
R
Laura L. Milks*Terry J. La Liberte
Tim Skubitz*

302

D
R
Dale Broadsword*Steve Cochran*

303

R
Pierce Duncan*
Thomas “TJ” Paterson
Lauren Traw

304

D
R
Paula Niels*Peter Broschet
Hendrik Mills*

305

D
R
Keith HowellDuncan Bell
Mary White*

306

D
R
Raechel MilksVic Holms
Phillip Thompson

307

D
R
Deborah BolingerNina Beesley*
Fritz Wiedenhoff

308

R
Will Havercroft*
Jocelyn Roman

309

R
Judy Fujimoto*

310

D
R
Mark A. HabermanCalvin Freitas
Kholt MooreLuke Sommer*

311

R
Pierce Clegg*

312

R
Rob Hardin
Conrad Wentzel

313

R
Tamara Bateson*
Daniel Green

314

D
R
Sheila Gary
Yasmin Harris*
Kellie Palm

315

D
R
Deborah Anne Columbo
Nicole Barnett
William (Bill) Deruyter

316

R
Chris Beaty
Paul Trouette

317

D
R
Carolyn F. Mattoon*
Charlene Matheson*

318

R
Nancy Jones
Sandy White*

319

R
David Schaaf
Mike Stavish
John Young*

320

D
R
Brian Seguin*
Jeannette Howard
Aaron O’Brien*

321

R
William Dougherty
Charlie Specht*

322

R
Erin Barnard
David Bobbitt

323

R
David M. Crane*
Annette Nolting

401

D
R
Sarah Glenn*
Kara Claridge*
Lacey Moen
Joseph Williams

402

D
R
Aaron Hayes*
Terri Seymour*

403

D
R
Cathy A. Kraus*
Debbie Loffman
Justin Schorzman*

404

D
R
Lori Bryant
Joshua Dahlstrom*
Joseph Fisher

405

D
R
Katie Mans*
Marc Stewart*
Steve Adams

406

D
R
Tom Sanner*
Beverly Guenette
Todd Tondee*

407

D
R
Adela C. Sussman*
Mary W. Souza*
Jeremy R. Williams

408

D
R
Tony Coppedge
Gary C. Neil
Leah Southwell

409

D
R
Ethel Steinmetz Marmont
Dave Raglin*
Anne Wigdahl Subia

410

D
R
Kelli Aiken
Jeremy Lokken
Sid Smith*

411

D
R
Megan Dardis-Kunz*
Jerry Barlow*
Randy Neal

412

D
R
Jan Studer*
Monica Kovacs*
Vanessa Moos

413

D
R
Debbie Brodsky*
Glenn Avery*
Catherine Bedford

414

D
R
Mary Foster*
Bjorn Handeen*
Carolyn A. Joslin
Katie Schrieber

415

D
R
Richard A. Rolland*
Wendy Gabriel*
Howard Kuhns

416

D
R
June Schou Van Horne
Jim Cooke
Dan Gookin*

417

D
R
Cathy Mullins
Gabe Eckert
Avery Granum*

418

D
R
Phil Ward*
Dana Fay
Dan Sheckler*

419

D
R
Barbara Ostipwko
John Goedde
Wilhelm Jöstlein
Lisa Whitehead

420

D
R
Paula M. Marano*
Joe Alfieri
Pete Erbland*

501

R
Ezekiel Guerra

502

R
Paul Grady
Tim Willig

503

R
David Stoltz*
Scott C. Tollackson

504

D
R
Gil Walker*
Brendon Anderson
Patrick O’Halloran
Preston Sandberg

505

D
R
Geraldine M. Douglas*
Michael Hedden
Gary Zajicek

506

D
R
Corrissa Kaan
Jeff Populus*

507

R
Randy Westlund*

508

D
R
Ally Noland*
Garrett Kreitz
Jill Storm*

509

R
Michael Fansler
Daniel Fry*

510

R
Erin M. Blackburn
Carolin Bennet Coad

511

D
R
Michelle Lippert
Carla Bonney
Paul R. Wagner*

512

D
R
Beth Miller*
Neko Caballero
Marc Eberlein*

513

R
Don Eichler*

514

R
Michael P. Burgess*
Russell Mann

515

R
Daniel O. Eloe*
Jonathan Gardunia

516

R
David Fry
Aaron Plew
Dan Redline*

517

R
Chris Cheeley
Megan Rounds*

518

D
R
Lee Wallace
Todd Banducci*

519

R
Donald P. Ashenbrenner
Aaron Darakjy

520

R
Stefanie Fetzer
Jason Nye
Michael Rutledge

521

R
Jim Barton
Doug Balija*

522

D
R
Crys (Daura) Harpole
Michelle Grossglauser*

Shoshone County

County Commissioner 1

4-year term - Represents West Osburn, Kellogg, and Wardner.

R
Ryan Frick
Dameon Groves
David Norman Hildebrand

County Commissioner 2

2-year term - Represents Smelterville, Pinehurst, and Kingston

D
I
R
Jay L. Huber
Sabrina Hyndman
Tami Atkins

County Sheriff

R
Chris Rice
John Richter
Shawn Wehr

County Clerk

R
Lori Osterberg*

County Treasurer

D
Karen Eddy*

County Assessor

D
R
Katie Murray
Robert Savage

County Coroner

D
R
Richard Rick Smith*
Julie Hernandez

Precinct Committeemen01 (Murray)

R
Jim Devlin*

02 (Mullan)

D
R
Julian Fountain Wheeler
Heather J. Garitone
Daniel White
Jerry L. Moody*

03 (Wallace)

D
R
Emma Marlow
Matt Beehner*
Mike Dexter

04 (Silverton)

D
R
Jennifer Cooper Smith
Tina Cantamessa Brackebusch

05 (Osburn)

D
R
Julie Robbins
Margie Dorchuck*
Isaac McGillivray

06 (Kellogg)

D
R
Duane E. “Duke” Little
Bryan Cheney
Darius W. Dustin
Phil Hart

07 (Wardner)

D
Maureen Gilbert

08 (Smelterville)

D
R
Shannon Nansel
Randall Childress*

09 (Pinehurst)

D
R
Jay L. Huber
Scott A. Stovern
Linda Yergler

10 (Kingston)

D
R
Dawn Wiksten
Melanie Rene Carter*
Forrest Mize
John Richter

11 (Calder)

R
Patrice Pfeiffer*

13 (Clarkia)

R
Todd Moore

Benewah County

County Commissioner 1

R
Timothy Grubham
Douglas Pratt

County Commissioner 2

R
Kim Schwanz

County Clerk

I
Janeen LeWan

County Treasurer

R
Sara Sexton*

County Assessor

R
Donna Spier*

County Coroner

R
Carrie Nordin*

Precinct CommitteemenNOTE: SPR has not been able to confirm the incumbency/lack thereof of any of the D precinct committeemen candidates.

Precinct 1 - Benewah

D
Robert Goodrich

Precinct 2 - Center

D
Claudia Hurt

Precinct 3 - College

D
Laura Allen ✝

Precinct 4 - Emida

D
R
Mary E. Price
Laramie Teele

Precinct 5 - St. Joe

R
Jennifer Darnold*

Precinct 6 - Plummer

D
R
Barbara J. Agte
Mike J. Stoltey*

Precinct 7 - Santa

R
Cody Crandall

Precinct 9 - St. Maries

D
R
Teri L. Marshall
Hari Heath*

Precinct 10 - Tensed

D
R
Kathy Ann Judson
Kevin D. McEvoy*

Precinct 11 - Townsite

D
R
Gwynneth Wotring
Brad A. Nanke
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson