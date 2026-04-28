2026 Idaho Elections Guide
Important dates and candidate information for Idaho's primary and general elections.
Important Dates:
Monday, May 4, 2026:
Early primary election voting begins in Bonner and Kootenai Counties
- Early voting takes place Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 15, 2026.
Friday, May 8, 2026:
- Primary election absentee ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. to your county clerk’s office.
- Voter preregistration for the primary election ends. County clerks must receive registration forms by 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 14, 2026:
- County clerks may receive emergency absentee primary ballot applications through 5 p.m. on May 18 from those who cannot be present for primary voting due to hospitalization, if hospitalization occurred after 5 p.m. on May 8, 2026.
Friday, May 15, 2026:
- In-person early/absentee primary voting ends at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Primary Election Day: Polling locations and county clerks’ offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person primary voting
- Qualified residents may register in-person on Election Day before voting.
- Absentee ballots must be received by county clerks by 8 p.m.
Who’s on the May 19 primary ballot?
An asterisk (*) denotes a candidate is an incumbent. A cross (✝) denotes a candidate is a write-in. Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, last name, then first name as necessary. Wherever possible, SPR has included links to candidates' websites or social media for federal, statewide, and state legislative candidates.
All political parties are referred to by initial: C - Constitution, D - Democratic, I - Independent, L - Libertarian or R - Republican
Candidates for federal office
U.S. Senate Primary Candidates
|D
|I
|L
|R
U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Primary Candidates
|C
|D
|I
|R
Candidates for statewide office
Primary Candidates for Governor
|C
|D
|I
|L
|R
Lieutenant Governor Primary Candidates
|D
|R
Attorney General Primary Candidates
|D
|R
Secretary of State Primary Candidates
|D
|R
State Controller Primary Candidates
|D
|R
State Treasurer Primary Candidates
|D
|R
Superintendent of Public Instruction Primary Candidates
|C
|D
|R
Supreme Court Justice General Election
Seat C
|Non-Partisan
Seat E
|Non-Partisan
Idaho Court of Appeals General Election
|Non-Partisan
District 1 Judge General Elections
Bonner A
|Non-Partisan
Bonner B
|Non-Partisan
Kootenai A
|Non-Partisan
Kootenai B
|Non-Partisan
Kootenai C
|Non-Partisan
Kootenai D
|Non-Partisan
Shoshone A
|Non-Partisan
Primary candidates for state legislature
You can check which legislative district you live in using this tool provided by the state legislature. All legislators serve two-year terms.
District 1
State Senate
|I
|R
State House 1A
|D
|R
State House 1B
|I
|R
District 2
State Senate
|D
|R
State House 2A
|D
|R
State House 2B
|D
|R
District 3
State Senate
|D
|R
State House A
|D
|R
State House B
|R
District 4
State Senate
|D
|R
State House A
|D
|R
State House B
|D
|R
District 5
State Senate
|D
|R
State House A
|D
|R
State House B
|D
|R
County Elections
Boundary County
County Commissioner 1
|R
County Commissioner 2
|R
County Clerk
|R
County Treasurer
|R
County Assessor
|R
County Coroner
|R
Precinct Committeemen
NOTE: SPR has not been able to confirm the incumbency/lack thereof of any of the GOP precinct committeemen candidates.
Bonners Ferry
|D
|R
Copeland
|R
Moyie Springs
|R
Naples
|D
|R
North Bonners Ferry
|D
|R
Valleyview
|R
Bonner County
County Commissioner 1
|I
|R
County Commissioner 2
|R
County Clerk
|R
County Treasurer
|R
County Assessor
|R
County Coroner
|R
Precinct Committeemen
Airport
|R
Algoma
|R
Baldy
|R
Beach
|R
Blue Lake
|R
Careywood
|R
Clark Fork
|R
Clagstone
|D
|R
Colburn
|R
Dover
|R
East Priest River
|R
Edgemere
|R
Gamlin Lake
|R
Grouse Creek
|D
|R
Hope
|R
Humbird
|R
Kootenai
|R
Laclede
|R
Lamb Creek
|D
|R
Oden
|R
Oldtown
|R
Priest Lake
|R
Sagle
|R
Selle
|R
South Side
|R
Spirit Valley
|D
|R
Washington
|D
|R
Westmond
|D
|R
West Priest River Valley
|R
Wrenco
|R
Kootenai County
County Commissioner 1
|R
County Commissioner 2
|R
County Clerk
|R
County Treasurer
|R
County Assessor
|I
|R
County Coroner
|R
Precinct Committeemen
201
|D
|R
202
|D
|R
203
|D
|R
204
|D
|R
205
|R
206
|D
|R
207
|D
|R
208
|D
|R
209
|R
301
|D
|R
302
|D
|R
303
|R
304
|D
|R
305
|D
|R
306
|D
|R
307
|D
|R
308
|R
309
|R
310
|D
|R
311
|R
312
|R
313
|R
314
|D
|R
315
|D
|R
316
|R
317
|D
|R
318
|R
319
|R
320
|D
|R
321
|R
322
|R
323
|R
401
|D
|R
402
|D
|R
403
|D
|R
404
|D
|R
405
|D
|R
406
|D
|R
407
|D
|R
408
|D
|R
409
|D
|R
410
|D
|R
411
|D
|R
412
|D
|R
413
|D
|R
414
|D
|R
415
|D
|R
416
|D
|R
417
|D
|R
418
|D
|R
419
|D
|R
420
|D
|R
501
|R
502
|R
503
|R
504
|D
|R
505
|D
|R
506
|D
|R
507
|R
508
|D
|R
509
|R
510
|R
511
|D
|R
512
|D
|R
513
|R
514
|R
515
|R
516
|R
517
|R
518
|D
|R
519
|R
520
|R
521
|R
522
|D
|R
Shoshone County
County Commissioner 1
4-year term - Represents West Osburn, Kellogg, and Wardner.
|R
County Commissioner 2
2-year term - Represents Smelterville, Pinehurst, and Kingston
|D
|I
|R
County Sheriff
|R
County Clerk
|R
County Treasurer
|D
County Assessor
|D
|R
County Coroner
|D
|R
Precinct Committeemen01 (Murray)
|R
02 (Mullan)
|D
|R
03 (Wallace)
04 (Silverton)
|D
|R
05 (Osburn)
|D
|R
06 (Kellogg)
|D
|R
07 (Wardner)
|D
08 (Smelterville)
|D
|R
09 (Pinehurst)
|D
|R
10 (Kingston)
|D
|R
11 (Calder)
|R
13 (Clarkia)
|R
Benewah County
County Commissioner 1
|R
County Commissioner 2
|R
County Clerk
|I
County Treasurer
|R
County Assessor
|R
County Coroner
|R
Precinct CommitteemenNOTE: SPR has not been able to confirm the incumbency/lack thereof of any of the D precinct committeemen candidates.
Precinct 1 - Benewah
|D
Precinct 2 - Center
|D
Precinct 3 - College
|D
Precinct 4 - Emida
|D
|R
Precinct 5 - St. Joe
|R
Precinct 6 - Plummer
|D
|R
Precinct 7 - Santa
|R
Precinct 9 - St. Maries
|D
|R
Precinct 10 - Tensed
|D
|R
Precinct 11 - Townsite
|D
|R