2026 Idaho Elections Guide

Important Dates:

Monday, May 4, 2026: Early primary election voting begins in Bonner and Kootenai Counties Early voting takes place Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 15, 2026.

Friday, May 8, 2026: Primary election absentee ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. to your county clerk’s office. Voter preregistration for the primary election ends. County clerks must receive registration forms by 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, 2026: County clerks may receive emergency absentee primary ballot applications through 5 p.m. on May 18 from those who cannot be present for primary voting due to hospitalization, if hospitalization occurred after 5 p.m. on May 8, 2026.

Friday, May 15, 2026: In-person early/absentee primary voting ends at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Primary Election Day: Polling locations and county clerks’ offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person primary voting Qualified residents may register in-person on Election Day before voting. Absentee ballots must be received by county clerks by 8 p.m.



Who’s on the May 19 primary ballot?

An asterisk (*) denotes a candidate is an incumbent. A cross (✝) denotes a candidate is a write-in. Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, last name, then first name as necessary. Wherever possible, SPR has included links to candidates' websites or social media for federal, statewide, and state legislative candidates.

All political parties are referred to by initial: C - Constitution, D - Democratic, I - Independent, L - Libertarian or R - Republican

Candidates for federal office

U.S. Senate Primary Candidates

Idaho Legislature

U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Primary Candidates

Candidates for statewide office

Primary Candidates for Governor

Lieutenant Governor Primary Candidates

Attorney General Primary Candidates

Secretary of State Primary Candidates

D

R

Shawn Keenan

Phil McGrane*



State Controller Primary Candidates

State Treasurer Primary Candidates

Superintendent of Public Instruction Primary Candidates

C

D

R

Teresa Roundy

Becky Sundin Mitchell

Debbie Critchfield*



Supreme Court Justice General Election

Seat C

Seat E

Idaho Court of Appeals General Election

District 1 Judge General Elections

Bonner A

Non-Partisan

Lamont Christian Berecz*



Bonner B

Non-Partisan

Susie D. Jensen*



Kootenai A

Non-Partisan

Destry William Randles



Kootenai B

Non-Partisan

Ross D. Pittman*



Kootenai C

Non-Partisan

Casey Simmons*



Kootenai D

Non-Partisan

John A. Cafferty*



Shoshone A

Non-Partisan

Benjamin J. Allen

Lisa M. Chesebro



Primary candidates for state legislature

You can check which legislative district you live in using this tool provided by the state legislature . All legislators serve two-year terms.

District 1

State Senate

Idaho Legislature

State House 1A

State House 1B

District 2

Idaho Legislature

State Senate

State House 2A

D

R

Birgid Niedenzu

Heather Scott*



State House 2B

D

R

Sabine Krier

Dale Hawkins*

Todd Perry



District 3

Idaho Legislature

State Senate

State House A

D

R

Melissa Mateer

Vito Barbieri*

Eric Seely



State House B

District 4

Idaho Legislature

State Senate

State House A

State House B

District 5

Idaho Legislature

State Senate

D

R

Adam Chapman

Carl J. Bjerke*



State House A

State House B

D

R

Lee Wallace

Tony Wisniewski*



County Elections

Boundary County

County Commissioner 1

R

Lester Pinkerton*



County Commissioner 2

R

Tim Bertling*

Debra Henderson



County Clerk

R

Pam Barton

Kimberly Kitchenmaster

Stacie Watts



County Treasurer

R

Jennifer Economu*



County Assessor

R

Olivia Drake*



County Coroner

R

Chad Workman*



Precinct Committeemen

NOTE: SPR has not been able to confirm the incumbency/lack thereof of any of the GOP precinct committeemen candidates.

Bonners Ferry

D

R

Clarice M. McKenney

David Walter

Nancy E. Wycoff*



Copeland

R

Erik Olson



Moyie Springs

R

Caleb Davis



Naples

D

R

Stephen F. Howlett *

Jon VanGesen



North Bonners Ferry

D

R

Greg Johnson*

Fay Almond



Valleyview

R

Adam Bertoldo

Rob Tompkins



Bonner County

County Commissioner 1

I

R

Fred Arn

Steve Smith



County Commissioner 2

R

Jeff Roberts

Asia Williams*



County Clerk

R

JoAnne Guzzi

Spencer Hutchings

Roger N. Rudd



County Treasurer

R

Clorissa Koster*



County Assessor

R

Cory Gabel



County Coroner

R

Robert Beers*



Precinct Committeemen

Airport

R

Melanie Almeida

Anita Aurit*

Nathan Duff



Algoma

R

Jerry Favor



Baldy

R

Butch Horton*

Adrian Quinn



Beach

R

David Britton*



Blue Lake

R

Anne Wilder Chamberlain*



Careywood

R

Laura Santelli*



Clark Fork

R

Dimitry Borisov*

Jensen Heisel



Clagstone

D

R

Melissa Hunter*

Wayne Martin

Roger N. Rudd*



Colburn

R

Richard Neel



Dover

R

Ryan Wells



East Priest River

R

Jeff Connolly*

Wendy Eaton



Edgemere

R

Jeff Paterson*



Gamlin Lake

R

Shane Terpstra

Richard Townsend*



Grouse Creek

D

R

Emma Charlotte Stanford*

Ron Korn*

Barbara Schrieber



Hope

R

Travis Kiebert

Kim Peckham*



Humbird

R

Jennifer Greve

Mat MacDonald*



Kootenai

R

Cory Gabel*

Don Holmquist



Laclede

R

Joshua Jones



Lamb Creek

D

R

Catherine J. Rosenberg*

Michael Fife*

Shane Horlacher



Oden

R

Deborah Dawson

Tom Cleveland*



Oldtown

R

Cameron LaCombe

Tanner Linton*



Priest Lake

R

Mike Nielsen*

Hunter Storro



Sagle

R

Andrew Kee*

Steve Smith



Selle

R

Chuck Lowman

Sean Morgan



South Side

R

Cornel Rasor*



Spirit Valley

D

R

Christine Veblen Bishop* Stephen Truss* Jonathan Welch

Washington

D

R

Linda Larson Tom Bokowy* Al Ribeiro

Westmond

D

R

Robbie Cleason* Scott Herndon*

West Priest River Valley

R

Reuben Akre Kristen Dodd*

Wrenco

R

Mark Banks Donna Griffin

Kootenai County

County Commissioner 1

R

Julie Hensley John Padula

County Commissioner 2

R

Steve Em Bruce Mattare*

County Clerk

R

Jennifer Locke John D. Samuelson

County Treasurer

R

Teresa Mallery Carlos Zamora

County Assessor

I

R

Bob Scott Allyson Knapp Bela Kovacs*

County Coroner

R

Duke Johnson*

Precinct Committeemen

201

D

R

Evan Koch* Colleen Attebury Charles Bernhard*

202

D

R

Peggy L. Vice Jared Coleman*

203

D

R

Adam Bennett* Jennifer Hammond Teresa Jo Dean Melanie Vander Feer*

204

D

R

Shirley Gunderman Michael Jehnichen* Robert E Thornton

205

R

Rick Montandon Brent Regan*

206

D

R

Birgid Niedenzu* David Seurynck*

207

D

R

Vicki Getz* Richard Meyer* Bev Twillmann

208

D

R

Tom Hearn* Jamie L. Haas*

209

R

Rebecca Hasz Jeff Odland*

301

D

R

Laura L. Milks* Terry J. La Liberte Tim Skubitz*

302

D

R

Dale Broadsword* Steve Cochran*

303

R

Pierce Duncan* Thomas “TJ” Paterson Lauren Traw

304

D

R

Paula Niels* Peter Broschet Hendrik Mills*

305

D

R

Keith Howell Duncan Bell Mary White*

306

D

R

Raechel Milks Vic Holms Phillip Thompson

307

D

R

Deborah Bolinger Nina Beesley* Fritz Wiedenhoff

308

R

Will Havercroft* Jocelyn Roman

309

R

Judy Fujimoto*

310

D

R

Mark A. Haberman Calvin Freitas Kholt Moore Luke Sommer*

311

R

Pierce Clegg*

312

R

Rob Hardin

Conrad Wentzel

313

R

Tamara Bateson*

Daniel Green



314

D

R

Sheila Gary

Yasmin Harris*

Kellie Palm



315

D

R

Deborah Anne Columbo

Nicole Barnett

William (Bill) Deruyter



316

R

Chris Beaty

Paul Trouette



317

D

R

Carolyn F. Mattoon*

Charlene Matheson*



318

R

Nancy Jones

Sandy White*



319

R

David Schaaf

Mike Stavish

John Young*



320

D

R

Brian Seguin*

Jeannette Howard

Aaron O’Brien*



321

R

William Dougherty

Charlie Specht*



322

R

Erin Barnard

David Bobbitt



323

R

David M. Crane*

Annette Nolting



401

D

R

Sarah Glenn*

Kara Claridge*

Lacey Moen

Joseph Williams



402

D

R

Aaron Hayes*

Terri Seymour*



403

D

R

Cathy A. Kraus*

Debbie Loffman

Justin Schorzman*



404

D

R

Lori Bryant

Joshua Dahlstrom*

Joseph Fisher



405

D

R

Katie Mans*

Marc Stewart*

Steve Adams



406

D

R

Tom Sanner*

Beverly Guenette

Todd Tondee*



407

D

R

Adela C. Sussman*

Mary W. Souza*

Jeremy R. Williams



408

D

R

Tony Coppedge

Gary C. Neil

Leah Southwell



409

D

R

Ethel Steinmetz Marmont

Dave Raglin*

Anne Wigdahl Subia



410

D

R

Kelli Aiken

Jeremy Lokken

Sid Smith*



411

D

R

Megan Dardis-Kunz*

Jerry Barlow*

Randy Neal



412

D

R

Jan Studer*

Monica Kovacs*

Vanessa Moos



413

D

R

Debbie Brodsky*

Glenn Avery*

Catherine Bedford



414

D

R

Mary Foster*

Bjorn Handeen*

Carolyn A. Joslin

Katie Schrieber



415

D

R

Richard A. Rolland*

Wendy Gabriel*

Howard Kuhns



416

D

R

June Schou Van Horne

Jim Cooke

Dan Gookin*



417

D

R

Cathy Mullins

Gabe Eckert

Avery Granum*



418

D

R

Phil Ward*

Dana Fay

Dan Sheckler*



419

D

R

Barbara Ostipwko

John Goedde

Wilhelm Jöstlein

Lisa Whitehead



420

D

R

Paula M. Marano*

Joe Alfieri

Pete Erbland*



501

R

Ezekiel Guerra



502

R

Paul Grady

Tim Willig



503

R

David Stoltz*

Scott C. Tollackson



504

D

R

Gil Walker*

Brendon Anderson

Patrick O’Halloran

Preston Sandberg



505

D

R

Geraldine M. Douglas*

Michael Hedden

Gary Zajicek



506

D

R

Corrissa Kaan

Jeff Populus*



507

R

Randy Westlund*



508

D

R

Ally Noland*

Garrett Kreitz

Jill Storm*



509

R

Michael Fansler

Daniel Fry*



510

R

Erin M. Blackburn

Carolin Bennet Coad



511

D

R

Michelle Lippert

Carla Bonney

Paul R. Wagner*



512

D

R

Beth Miller*

Neko Caballero

Marc Eberlein*



513

R

Don Eichler*



514

R

Michael P. Burgess*

Russell Mann



515

R

Daniel O. Eloe*

Jonathan Gardunia



516

R

David Fry

Aaron Plew

Dan Redline*



517

R

Chris Cheeley

Megan Rounds*



518

D

R

Lee Wallace

Todd Banducci*



519

R

Donald P. Ashenbrenner

Aaron Darakjy



520

R

Stefanie Fetzer

Jason Nye

Michael Rutledge



521

R

Jim Barton

Doug Balija*



522

D

R

Crys (Daura) Harpole

Michelle Grossglauser*



Shoshone County

County Commissioner 1

4-year term - Represents West Osburn, Kellogg, and Wardner.

R

Ryan Frick

Dameon Groves

David Norman Hildebrand



County Commissioner 2

2-year term - Represents Smelterville, Pinehurst, and Kingston

D

I

R

Jay L. Huber

Sabrina Hyndman

Tami Atkins



County Sheriff

R

Chris Rice

John Richter

Shawn Wehr



County Clerk

R

Lori Osterberg*



County Treasurer

D

Karen Eddy*



County Assessor

D

R

Katie Murray

Robert Savage



County Coroner

D

R

Richard Rick Smith*

Julie Hernandez



Precinct Committeemen01 (Murray)

R

Jim Devlin*



02 (Mullan)

D

R

Julian Fountain Wheeler

Heather J. Garitone

Daniel White

Jerry L. Moody*



03 (Wallace)

D

R

Emma Marlow

Matt Beehner*

Mike Dexter



04 (Silverton)

D

R

Jennifer Cooper Smith

Tina Cantamessa Brackebusch



05 (Osburn)

D

R

Julie Robbins

Margie Dorchuck*

Isaac McGillivray



06 (Kellogg)

D

R

Duane E. “Duke” Little

Bryan Cheney

Darius W. Dustin

Phil Hart



07 (Wardner)

D

Maureen Gilbert



08 (Smelterville)

D

R

Shannon Nansel

Randall Childress*



09 (Pinehurst)

D

R

Jay L. Huber

Scott A. Stovern

Linda Yergler



10 (Kingston)

D

R

Dawn Wiksten

Melanie Rene Carter*

Forrest Mize

John Richter



11 (Calder)

R

Patrice Pfeiffer*



13 (Clarkia)

R

Todd Moore



Benewah County

County Commissioner 1

R

Timothy Grubham

Douglas Pratt



County Commissioner 2

R

Kim Schwanz



County Clerk

I

Janeen LeWan



County Treasurer

R

Sara Sexton*



County Assessor

R

Donna Spier*



County Coroner

R

Carrie Nordin*



Precinct CommitteemenNOTE: SPR has not been able to confirm the incumbency/lack thereof of any of the D precinct committeemen candidates.

Precinct 1 - Benewah

D

Robert Goodrich



Precinct 2 - Center

D

Claudia Hurt



Precinct 3 - College

D

Laura Allen ✝



Precinct 4 - Emida

D

R

Mary E. Price

Laramie Teele



Precinct 5 - St. Joe

R

Jennifer Darnold*



Precinct 6 - Plummer

D

R

Barbara J. Agte

Mike J. Stoltey*



Precinct 7 - Santa

R

Cody Crandall



Precinct 9 - St. Maries

D

R

Teri L. Marshall

Hari Heath*



Precinct 10 - Tensed

D

R

Kathy Ann Judson

Kevin D. McEvoy*



Precinct 11 - Townsite