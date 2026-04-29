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Stevens County library levy falls short in initial vote count

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM PDT
Hunters Public Library is part of the Libraries of Stevens County. Six other libraries are part of the library district.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
/
SPR News
Hunters Public Library is part of the Libraries of Stevens County. Six other libraries are part of the library district.

Support for a proposed tax for libraries in Stevens County is well behind in the first batch of votes tallied in Tuesday’s election.

Stevens County officials will continue to count votes for the proposed levy by the rural district library.

The Libraries of Stevens County asked voters to approve a $1.1 million levy to maintain services and hours across all seven branches in the county. The first batch of ballots counted show 54% of voters rejected the levy.

“We probably got five or more postal trays that we brought in last night after our teams emptied the ballot drop boxes so we have a large number to begin processing,” Larsen said.

The levy would tax property owners at a rate of 44 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value for 10 years, an increase of 17 cents. In order to pass, the levy requires only a majority of votes.

Library Director Amanda Six said she’s still hopeful, considering not all ballots have been counted. Still, she said the library district has been mapping out a plan the past six months in case the levy doesn’t pass.

“We’ve been able to maintain hours with a pretty thin staff, but it’s not sustainable. So our goal is not to lay off any current staff and not fill positions that are currently open,” Six said. “We would also ask staff for if there are any voluntary requests for reduction of hours.”

“The other big category where we will make cuts is in the materials budget, so books, movies, databases, that kind of stuff. We will have to constrict that as well,” she added.

Larsen said the next official voting count will be Friday.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
See stories by Monica Carrillo-Casas