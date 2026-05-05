Job Opening: Consultant- Raiser’s Edge (Blackbaud) / Fundraising Operations

Consultant: Raiser’s Edge (Blackbaud) / Fundraising Operations

Spokane Public Radio (SPR) is seeking an experienced Raiser’s Edge (Blackbaud) consultant to help strengthen our donor database and rebuild the systems that support our membership and fundraising efforts.

This part-time contract role (3–6 months) is a key part of SPR Reimagined—our effort to evolve, grow our audience, and ensure long-term sustainability. This work will improve data integrity, reporting, and internal processes so we can better serve our community and strengthen our public service mission.

What You'll Do



Assess and clean up our Raiser’s Edge database (duplicates, inconsistencies, structure)

Strengthen sustaining/monthly giving (SPR membership) tracking and reporting

tracking and reporting Build and optimize queries, reports, and segmentation tools to support membership growth

Develop clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) for data entry and workflows

for data entry and workflows Train staff to use the database more effectively

What We’re Looking For



Strong experience with Raiser’s Edge (NXT and/or legacy)

Background in nonprofit fundraising and membership programs

Expertise in data cleanup, reporting, and process improvement

Ability to translate technical systems into practical guidance for staff

This is a high-impact role that will help SPR rebuild its membership initiatives, maintain strong fundraising health, and deliver on the promise of SPR Reimagined.

To Apply: Send resume, cover letter, and references to: sprjobs@kpbx.org