Job Opening: Membership Director
Build the Future of Membership at Spokane Public Radio
Spokane Public Radio (SPR) is entering a period of transformation—expanding our impact, strengthening our newsroom, and reimagining how we serve communities across the Inland Northwest. With a reach of 20,000 square miles and three distinct program streams—news, classical, and jazz—SPR is a trusted public service with unlimited potential for growth.
At the center of that future is our membership program.
We are seeking a Membership Director to build and lead a modern, data-informed, audience-focused membership strategy—one that deepens relationships, grows revenue, and connects more people to the essential public service SPR provides.
This is a rare opportunity to build from the ground up to shape strategy, define workflows, and activate a large membership file into a more engaged, responsive, and growing community of supporters.
The Opportunity
This role is ideal for a curious professional ready to make a meaningful impact from day one.
You’ll lead the evolution of SPR’s membership program—from foundational systems and processes to a fully integrated, multi-channel engagement strategy. You’ll bring proven approaches from fundraising, marketing, and audience development—and shape them into something that works for SPR’s mission, audience, and scale.
You don’t need public media experience—but you do need an appreciation for public service and a desire to connect people to something that matters.
What You’ll Do
Lead Membership Strategy & Growth
- Design and execute a comprehensive membership strategy focused on acquisition, retention, and donor growth
- Develop multi-channel membership campaigns across radio, digital, email, direct mail, and emerging platforms
- Establish clear goals, metrics, and benchmarks to measure success and support decision-making
Build a Modern Donor Experience
- Strenghten stewardship and communication strategies to deepen relationships and increase lifetime value
- Ensure every donor interaction reflects SPR’s mission, professionalism, and appreciation
Use Data to Drive Insight and Action
- Partner with the SPR team to build reporting frameworks that track performance and uncover new opportunities
- Build pipelines from membership into major giving
Create Systems That Support Growth
- Optimize workflows, tools, and processes that enable a high-functioning membership program
- Support all efforts to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and integrity in gift processing, data management, and reporting
Lead and Collaborate
- Provide supervision and direction for membership staff and operations
- Partner across departments to align membership strategy with organizational goals, programming, and audience development
- Serve as a key contributor to SPR’s overall fundraising and growth strategy
What You Bring
We value strong fundamentals in fundraising and audience engagement—but success at SPR will come from understanding our audience, our mission, and our opportunities, and building from there.
We’re looking for someone who:
- Brings proven practices from fundraising, marketing, sales, or membership—and adapts them thoughtfully
- Is curious and willing to test, learn, and refine strategies over time
- Is comfortable working in an evolving organization where not everything is fully defined
The right candidate will see this as an opportunity to learn, build, and grow alongside the organization.
- An unshakeable belief in the importance of public media
- Experience in membership, fundraising, marketing, sales or audience development
- A strategic mindset paired with a willingness to roll up your sleeves and build
- Comfort working with data, CRM systems like Raiser’s Edge, and performance metrics
- Strong project management and organizational skills
- The ability to translate big ideas into clear, actionable plans
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Why Spokane Public Radio
SPR is a mission-driven organization with a vital role in the communities we serve. This is a chance to:
- Help rebuild and grow a trusted public service
- Shape the future of local journalism and arts programming
- Work with a small, committed team where your ideas matter
- Take ownership of a program with significant room for innovation and impact
Salary: $65,000-$75,000
Benefits are generous, including full medical, vision, and dental, plus a retirement plan
To Apply:
Send a cover letter and resume to sprjobs@kpbx.org
Application Deadline: First review 6/15/26; Position closes 7/15/26.