Job Opening: Membership Director

Build the Future of Membership at Spokane Public Radio

Spokane Public Radio (SPR) is entering a period of transformation—expanding our impact, strengthening our newsroom, and reimagining how we serve communities across the Inland Northwest. With a reach of 20,000 square miles and three distinct program streams—news, classical, and jazz—SPR is a trusted public service with unlimited potential for growth.

At the center of that future is our membership program.

We are seeking a Membership Director to build and lead a modern, data-informed, audience-focused membership strategy—one that deepens relationships, grows revenue, and connects more people to the essential public service SPR provides.

This is a rare opportunity to build from the ground up to shape strategy, define workflows, and activate a large membership file into a more engaged, responsive, and growing community of supporters.

The Opportunity

This role is ideal for a curious professional ready to make a meaningful impact from day one.

You’ll lead the evolution of SPR’s membership program—from foundational systems and processes to a fully integrated, multi-channel engagement strategy. You’ll bring proven approaches from fundraising, marketing, and audience development—and shape them into something that works for SPR’s mission, audience, and scale.

You don’t need public media experience—but you do need an appreciation for public service and a desire to connect people to something that matters.

What You’ll Do

Lead Membership Strategy & Growth



Design and execute a comprehensive membership strategy focused on acquisition, retention, and donor growth

Develop multi-channel membership campaigns across radio, digital, email, direct mail, and emerging platforms

Establish clear goals, metrics, and benchmarks to measure success and support decision-making

Build a Modern Donor Experience

Strenghten stewardship and communication strategies to deepen relationships and increase lifetime value

Ensure every donor interaction reflects SPR’s mission, professionalism, and appreciation

Use Data to Drive Insight and Action



Partner with the SPR team to build reporting frameworks that track performance and uncover new opportunities

Build pipelines from membership into major giving

Create Systems That Support Growth

Optimize workflows, tools, and processes that enable a high-functioning membership program

Support all efforts to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and integrity in gift processing, data management, and reporting

Lead and Collaborate



Provide supervision and direction for membership staff and operations

Partner across departments to align membership strategy with organizational goals, programming, and audience development

Serve as a key contributor to SPR’s overall fundraising and growth strategy

What You Bring

We value strong fundamentals in fundraising and audience engagement—but success at SPR will come from understanding our audience, our mission, and our opportunities, and building from there.

We’re looking for someone who:



Brings proven practices from fundraising, marketing, sales, or membership—and adapts them thoughtfully

Is curious and willing to test, learn, and refine strategies over time

Is comfortable working in an evolving organization where not everything is fully defined

The right candidate will see this as an opportunity to learn, build, and grow alongside the organization.



An unshakeable belief in the importance of public media

Experience in membership, fundraising, marketing, sales or audience development

A strategic mindset paired with a willingness to roll up your sleeves and build

Comfort working with data, CRM systems like Raiser’s Edge, and performance metrics

Strong project management and organizational skills

The ability to translate big ideas into clear, actionable plans

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Why Spokane Public Radio

SPR is a mission-driven organization with a vital role in the communities we serve. This is a chance to:



Help rebuild and grow a trusted public service

Shape the future of local journalism and arts programming

Work with a small, committed team where your ideas matter

Take ownership of a program with significant room for innovation and impact

Salary: $65,000-$75,000

Benefits are generous, including full medical, vision, and dental, plus a retirement plan

To Apply:

Send a cover letter and resume to sprjobs@kpbx.org

Application Deadline: First review 6/15/26; Position closes 7/15/26.