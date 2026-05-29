Job Opening: Reporter (full-time)

Join SPR’s Award-Winning News Team

Title: Spokane Public Radio Reporter

Job Type: Full-Time, 40 hours/week

Pay Range: $50,000-$60,000 depending on experience

Location: Spokane, WA

About Us:

Spokane Public Radio (SPR) is an independent community NPR-affiliate public radio organization dedicated to providing high-quality local and national programming to regional audiences. SPR reaches 1.25 million people across 20,000 square miles of the Inland Northwest. Spokane is our hub. Our coverage area includes a rich mix of rural communities in eastern Washington and northern Idaho that are fueled by agriculture, recreation, timber, mining and manufacturing. We take pride in our commitment to the truth, even-handed coverage, thought-provoking content, engaging storytelling, and building meaningful connections with our listeners.

About You:

SPR seeks someone to serve as a reporter, possibly an occasional news host, and a full participant in a small, but energetic local newsroom. You will work both collaboratively and independently with SPR’s award-winning news team to provide content for SPR’s local newscasts, daily podcast, Inland Journal public affairs program, and website. An ideal candidate would have a curious mind, a desire to connect with listeners, solid work ethic, interest in contributing to newsroom discussions and decision making, good writing skills and news judgement and an understanding of SPR’s mission and journalistic ethics.

Principal tasks:

Work with the news director and managing editor to coordinate coverage. File short regional stories for daily newscasts as well as occasional feature stories and interviews for local slots within NPR news magazines. Their stories will be shared with the Northwest News Network and NPR News. Share peer editing responsibilities. Write, edit and post web versions of local stories. Help to compile material for “SPR News Today” podcast. Coordinate coverage with public radio partners in the Northwest.

Additional responsibilities:

Substitute as local host of All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. Participate in semi-annual station pledge drives. Serve as ambassador for the station in on-air and in-person roles. Coordinate with other SPR staffers and managers as needed for fundraising, marketing and visibility efforts. Occasional night and weekend work in the event of breaking news, extreme weather events, political forums or debates, or other planned events.

Required Qualifications and Attributes:

· One to five years of experience in journalism or related field

· Ability to work collaboratively and communicate effectively

· Knowledge of and adherence to journalistic ethics

· Experience in producing and voicing audio for radio

· Strong written and editorial skills

· Proficiency in digital editing software such as Adobe Audition or Hindenburg

· Strong organizational skills, ability to meet deadlines and work independently

Desired Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in journalism related field

· Experience in broadcasting as an on-air host, operating audio equipment for automated and live broadcasts, digital editing capabilities in audio

· Familiarity with Spokane Public Radio and public radio in general

· Strong understanding of audience-focused engagement

· Knowledge of digital platforms and social media best practices

Physical Demands:

Visual/hearing ability enough to quickly analyze and comprehend written/verbal communication and all business documents is required.

Schedule:

40 hours, Monday-Friday, with occasional weekend or evening shifts

Location: Position is based out of Spokane Public Radio, 1229 N Monroe Street, Spokane WA; assignment locations may vary, some travel required, reliable transportation preferred

Salary range: $50,000-$60,000 depending on experience

Benefits:

Health Benefits for FT employee including dental and optical. Spousal and family benefits may be purchased through our plan.

Sick Time Accrual: 1 hour for every 40 hours worked.

Vacation: Up to 96 hours accrual a calendar year, increases up to 143 after 18 months of full-time employment.

Personal Days – two per year

Paid Holidays – nine per year

How to apply: Please send cover letter, resume, and audio samples to sprjobs@kpbx.org. No phone calls, please.

First review deadline: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, position open until filled