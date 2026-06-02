Russian drone and missile strikes hit Kyiv, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured
NPR |
By
Polina Lytvynova
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:12 PM PDT
KYIV, Ukraine—These are the scenes from Kyiv after one of Russia's largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months.
Overnight into Tuesday, waves of drones and missiles struck the capital, killing and injuring civilians and damaging homes, businesses and public buildings. More than 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured, including civilians in Kyiv.
In these pictures, emergency crews search through rubble, firefighters tackle blazes and residents survey the destruction in neighborhoods hit by the strikes. The attack came after Moscow warned it would intensify pressure on Kyiv. The bombardment has also renewed concerns about Ukraine's ability to defend its skies as supplies of air defense missiles remain under strain.