Comedian Jeff Foxworthy shares why 'The Joke's on Me' might be his final special

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is bringing his talents to Fox Nation with his 13th and possibly final comedy special, The Joke's On Me. The Georgia-born comic has built an impressive career spanning nearly 40 years, humorously poking fun at his Southern roots and making keen observations about blue-collar life.

The special was partly inspired by a documentary on The Beatles that showed them struggling in the studio as they were trying different lyrics and instruments.

"I thought, you know, nobody's ever done that with stand-up," Foxworthy told Morning Edition.

Foxworthy offers viewers something different: a unique behind-the-scenes look at his process, showcasing him as he perfects his material and ventures into clubs on Wednesday nights with his note cards.

The special is being billed as Foxworthy's last and he says that is because he is enjoying this season of life and he doesn't want to miss out on the good things.

"If I got a spare Wednesday evening, I don't want to be in a club with no cards in my hands. I'd rather be laying in the bed, reading to my grandkids. It's not because I didn't love this thing. It's because I love other things, too," Foxworthy said.

While in discussion with NPR's A Martínez, Foxworthy explains why politics aren't typically a part of his act, his start in the industry and more on the special.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The web copy was written by Brittney Melton and edited by Treye Green.



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