Job Opening: Morning Edition Host/Podcast Producer

Title: Spokane Public Radio (SPR) Morning Edition/daily news podcast host

Job Type: 30 hours/week

Pay Range: $25-30/hour, depending on experience, plus generous benefits

Location: Spokane Public Radio offices at 1229 N Monroe Street, Spokane WA; serving a wide service area of about 20,000 square miles.

About Us:

Spokane Public Radio is an independent community NPR-affiliate public radio organization dedicated to providing high-quality local and national programming to regional audiences. SPR reaches 1.25 million people in 750 communities across 20,000 square miles of the Inland Northwest. We take pride in our commitment to thought-provoking content, engaging storytelling, and fostering meaningful connections with our listeners. As a Spokane Public Radio Reporter/Host, you'll have the unique opportunity to collaborate with our dynamic team to support the station's financial sustainability and connect regional and local businesses with our passionate audiences.

About You:

Are you an experienced journalist? SPR seeks someone to serve as local host for NPR’s Morning Edition and the host of our daily podcast SPR News Today. This person will work with SPR’s award-winning news team to provide content for SPR’s local newscasts as well as context for national news. An ideal candidate would have a curious mind, a desire to connect with listeners, and an understanding of SPR’s mission and journalistic ethics.



Essential Duties:

• Host the local segments of NPR’s morning news broadcast weekdays from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. (The entire shift is likely to run from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.)

• Run an audio mixing board.

• Fill local breaks with relevant content (weather, underwriting, forward promotion and pre-recorded promos) and do so according to strict timings.

• Deliver two regional newscasts per hour, using material filed by other journalists combined with your own news writing, and do so according to strict timings.

• Work with the news director and reporters to coordinate newscasts and SPR News Today. Voice SPR News Today.

• Participate in on-air fund drives.

• Occasional participation in station outreach events, which occur within and outside of the station itself

• Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

• Experience in journalism or related field

• Ability to work collaboratively and communicate effectively

• Knowledge of and adherence to journalistic ethics

• Experience in producing and voicing audio for radio

• Strong written and editorial skills

• Proficiency in digital editing software such as Adobe Audition, Hindenburg, or Final Cut

• Strong organizational skills, ability to meet deadlines and work independently

Desired Qualifications:

• Experience in broadcasting as an on-air host, operating audio equipment for automated and live broadcasts, digital editing capabilities in audio

• Familiarity with Spokane Public Radio and public radio in general

• Strong understanding of audience-focused engagement

• Knowledge of digital platforms and social media best practices

Physical Demands:

• Visual/hearing ability sufficient to quickly analyze and comprehend written/verbal communication and all business documents is required.

Benefits:

• Health Benefits for FT employee including dental and optical. Spousal and family benefits may be purchased through this plan.

• Sick Time Accrual: WA sick leave accruals

• Vacation: up to 72 hours accrual a calendar year; 108 hours accruals start after 18 months

• Personal Days – two per year

• Paid Holidays

How to apply:

Please send a cover letter, resume, and links to your written and audio work to sprjobs@kpbx.org.

Closing Date:

July 5, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.

Assistance for Applicants with Disabilities

Spokane Public Radio is committed to ensuring that its application process provides equal employment opportunity to all job seekers, including individuals with disabilities. If you believe you need reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or to submit a resume, please get in touch with us by emailing sprjobs@kpbx.org

Equal Employment and Nondiscrimination

At Spokane Public Radio, we are committed to equal employment opportunities for all and we strive for a caring and professional environment. We are an equal opportunity employer committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.