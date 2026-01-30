Dimensions in Jazz 1/30/26 including interview with George Cables

George Cables grew up in New York listening live to jazz greats such as Thelonious Monk and Charles Mingus at the Five Spot and after learning the ropes with fellow teenaters Billy Cobham, Clint Houston and Lennie White he went on to perform with jazz greats like Woody Shaw, Art Blakey, Dexter Gordon, Bobby Hutcherson, Joe Henderson and many more.

Currently performing with the Cookers for nearly 2 decades, George talks about his roots in addition to current struggles regarding the recent cancellation at the Kennedy Center.

The full episode of Dimensions in Jazz includes music and was aired on 1/30/2026 on KPBZ.