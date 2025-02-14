Pivot Spokane explores the concept "Wild"

List of speakers:

YouTube screenshot James Johnston, speaking about "I Heard a Noise on the Other Side of the Gooseberry Patch" at Pivot Spokane.

Pivot Spokane_Wild_James Johnston.mp3 Listen • 10:23

YouTube screenshot Milena Robison spoke about "I Claim Policemen and Border Patrol Can Smell Fear Too" at Pivot Spokane's September 19, 2024 event.

Pivot Spokane_Wild_Milena Robison.mp3 Listen • 12:36

YouTube screenshot Karen Shields spoke about "I Love a Good List" at Pivot Spokane.

Pivot Spokane_Wild_Karen Shields.mp3 Listen • 9:13

YouTube screenshot Tim Gerlitz speaks about "Seven Days and a Wake Up Short" at Pivot Spokane, September 19, 2024.

Pivot Spokane_Wild_Tim Gerlitz.mp3 Listen • 12:58

YouTube screenshot Ani Peirson spoke about "It Was Me and My Mom's Vintage REI Backpack Against the World" at Pivot Spokane.

Pivot Spokane_Wild_Ani Peirson.mp3 Listen • 11:46

YouTube screenshot Elizabeth Melville's presentation at Pivot Spokane was entitled "Impulsively Typed, Me Too".

Elizabeth Melville's talk is not in the radio program for timing reasons, but you can hear it here.