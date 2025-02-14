© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Pivot Spokane explores the concept "Wild"

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published February 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM PST

Hear six stories from Pivot Spokane's September 19, 2024 event.

List of speakers:

James Johnston, speaking about "I Heard a Noise on the Other Side of the Gooseberry Patch" at Pivot Spokane.
YouTube screenshot
James Johnston, speaking about "I Heard a Noise on the Other Side of the Gooseberry Patch" at Pivot Spokane.
Pivot Spokane_Wild_James Johnston.mp3

Milena Robison spoke about "I Claim Policemen and Border Patrol Can Smell Fear Too" at Pivot Spokane's September 19, 2024 event.
YouTube screenshot
Milena Robison spoke about "I Claim Policemen and Border Patrol Can Smell Fear Too" at Pivot Spokane's September 19, 2024 event.
Pivot Spokane_Wild_Milena Robison.mp3

Karen Shields spoke about "I Love a Good List" at Pivot Spokane.
YouTube screenshot
Karen Shields spoke about "I Love a Good List" at Pivot Spokane.
Pivot Spokane_Wild_Karen Shields.mp3

Tim Gerlitz speaks about "Seven Days and a Wake Up Short" at Pivot Spokane, September 19, 2024.
YouTube screenshot
Tim Gerlitz speaks about "Seven Days and a Wake Up Short" at Pivot Spokane, September 19, 2024.
Pivot Spokane_Wild_Tim Gerlitz.mp3

Ani Peirson spoke about "It Was Me and My Mom's Vintage REI Backpack Against the World" at Pivot Spokane.
YouTube screenshot
Ani Peirson spoke about "It Was Me and My Mom's Vintage REI Backpack Against the World" at Pivot Spokane.
Pivot Spokane_Wild_Ani Peirson.mp3

Elizabeth Melville's presentation at Pivot Spokane was entitled "Impulsively Typed, Me Too".
YouTube screenshot
Elizabeth Melville's presentation at Pivot Spokane was entitled "Impulsively Typed, Me Too".

Elizabeth Melville's talk is not in the radio program for timing reasons, but you can hear it here.

Pivot Spokane_Wild_Elizabeth Melville.mp3
