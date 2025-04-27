© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Kaylee Tornay, InvestigateWest

Labor, youth and health care reporter

Kaylee Tornay is InvestigateWest's reporter covering labor, youth and health care. A reporter since 2017, she has dedicated herself to rigorous, revelatory journalism that scrutinizes power and equips local communities with knowledge they can use.