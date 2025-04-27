Kaylee Tornay, InvestigateWest

Kaylee Tornay, InvestigateWestLabor, youth and health care reporter
Kaylee Tornay is InvestigateWest's reporter covering labor, youth and health care. A reporter since 2017, she has dedicated herself to rigorous, revelatory journalism that scrutinizes power and equips local communities with knowledge they can use.
State regulatory officials, elected leaders learned of tragedy from InvestigateWest report
Sarah June Niyimbona died by suicide this month after workers say she was left unsupervised at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where she was waiting for a long-term psychiatric placement.