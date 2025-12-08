SPR News Today: Comedian Charlie Berens and his Midwestern brand of humor come to Spokane

In today’s headlines:

A Washington state work group has issued recommendations for how to improve response to wildfires.

The Washington legislature will consider whether to provide better protections for immigrant workers.

Washington's job market is stagnant heading into 2026.

A WSU tree researcher has been looking to Europe and Asia for Christmas tree possibilities.

Washington State’s football team is going bowling. We’ll find out where.

And two Midwesterners, Eliza Billingham and comedian Charlie Berens, talk about his brand of mid-country humor that he’ll bring to Spokane this week.

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, Lauren Paterson and Eliza Billingham.

SPR News Today is guest hosted and produced today by Doug Nadvornick.