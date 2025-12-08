© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPR News Today

SPR News Today: Comedian Charlie Berens and his Midwestern brand of humor come to Spokane

By Doug Nadvornick
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:06 PM PST
Charlie Berens, a Wisconsin native, will perform at the Fox Theater in Spokane on Thursday evening.
YouTube screenshot
Charlie Berens, a Wisconsin native, will perform at the Fox Theater in Spokane on Thursday evening.

In today’s headlines:

  • A Washington state work group has issued recommendations for how to improve response to wildfires.
  • The Washington legislature will consider whether to provide better protections for immigrant workers.
  • Washington's job market is stagnant heading into 2026.
  • A WSU tree researcher has been looking to Europe and Asia for Christmas tree possibilities.
  • Washington State’s football team is going bowling. We’ll find out where.
  • And two Midwesterners, Eliza Billingham and comedian Charlie Berens, talk about his brand of mid-country humor that he’ll bring to Spokane this week.

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, Lauren Paterson and Eliza Billingham.

SPR News Today is guest hosted and produced today by Doug Nadvornick.

SPR News Today
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.<br/><br/>
See stories by Doug Nadvornick