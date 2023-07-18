In search of people to write pro-con initiative statements

Spokane city voters will decide one and perhaps two ballot measures in November.

It appears a citizen initiative to ban open camping within a thousand feet of schools and other public facilities will get the signatures it needs to appear on the ballot. There’s also a possibility of a charter amendment that would change the city’s political redistricting process.

Officials are looking for people to serve on the committees that would write pro-con statements for those ballot measures, says City Councilman Michael Cathcart.

“The emphasis is, at least in my mind, I will just say, that the person’s who behind the origination of a measure or sponsoring it or championing that measure, really should be the principal person in writing the statement for it," he said.

Cathcart says the city is asking people who want to be part of writing pro or con statements to contact the city council office by the end of the day Tuesday.

Cathcart is one of the sponsors of the proposed charter amendment.

“I think we’ve got a good shot," he said. "I’ve heard a lot of input from Councilmember Zappone and I’ve tried to make some modifications based on his concerns to it. I’ve talked to a couple of other council members who are interested in it, but haven’t yet made a firm decision. I’m hoping that we can get something on the ballot.”

He hopes the council will vote next week whether to put it on the ballot.

