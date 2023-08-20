Gray, Oregon Road fire updates

Hundreds of firefighters enter their third day of work, trying to stop the spread of the Gray Fire on Spokane's West Plains and the Oregon Road fire in north Spokane County.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources this morning issued more precise estimates about the size of each fire. DNR tweeted the Gray fire has consumed 10,892 acres, the Oregon Road fire has charred 9,278 acres. Both are considered 0% contained.

In the cases of the Gray fire, "Spread was pretty moderate and mostly to the southwest. Does not appear there will be more fire growth toward Medical Lake or Four Lakes. Still a lot of hazards within the burned areas. Natural gas lines venting off, trees coming down, etc.," according to a DNR tweet. (see evacuation map above)

A DNR spokeswoman says the fire's activity has moderated. Crews are establishing containment lines in the Medical Lake, Silver Lake and Four Lakes areas and working on dousing hot spots around homes. Avista is replacing downed lines and power poles to restore power. The agency says active fires were spotted yesterday in the Clear Lake and Blue Heron areas. Crews will also work to replace downed trees that have falled onto I-90.

On the Oregon Road fire, Level 3 evacuations are still in place for areas east and southeast of Elk. A DNR spokesman says the fire remains especially active in those areas. An evacuation center remains open at Riverside High School.

DNR says fire crews have been successful at stopping the fire's progress at the north and west ends of the fire. The smoke thrown up by the fire has stopped aircraft from dropping water. A spokesman says crews will continue to work to protect homes and other structures and strengthen their fire lines.

Governor Jay Inslee and Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz are each expected to receive briefings about the fires during separate visits today. Both will visit the evacuation center at Spokane Falls Community Center and talk with officials overseeing the Gray fire. Inslee is also scheduled to visit the evacuation center at Riverside High School.

Interstate 90 remains closed between mileposts 245 and 277. Fire continues to burn alongside the road. SR902 & part of SR904 remain closed as well.

This morning's air quality, as measured by the Spokane County Clean Air Agency, is in the hazardous range.