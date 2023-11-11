How the Spokane area is marking Veterans' (Armistice) Day

The Spokane area is home to a variety of Veterans’ Day activities this weekend.

At the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center Friday, veterans and their families were ushered through a drive-through food line. Volunteers from Second Harvest filled their cars with boxes that included Thanksgiving dinner favorites and a few non-traditional goodies. One volunteer was handing out bags of green bell peppers and individually packaged chocolate cream pies.

“Interesting combination," said an observer.

“You know, if you eat them together, it’s a choice," the woman said with a laugh.

The mood was more somber at Whitworth University, which hosted its 32nd annual Veterans’ Day ceremony outside the Seeley Mudd Chapel.

On Saturday, Washington’s Fallen Heroes Project will hold an 11 am ceremony at the Spokane’s Veterans Memorial Arena. A few blocks away, the Spokane chapter of Veterans for Peace will mark Armistice Day, the original name of Veterans’ Day. The name was changed in 1954. The event at the Community Building will include a bell ringing ceremony.

