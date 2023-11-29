Former WA GOP chairman muses on 2024 presidential race

Chris Vance, the one-time leader of the Washington State Republican Party, is no longer a Republican. He considers himself independent politically and one of his goals is to ensure that Donald Trump is never again elected president.

Vance will speak tonight as the virtual guest of the Spokane group People for Effective Government. The public is invited to attend the virtual event.

He spoke with SPR earlier this week about the 2024 presidential election campaign, which may well be a rematch of 2020.

Chris Vance on 2024 governor's race.mp3 Listen • 0:45

As the former leader of the Washington State Republican Party, Vance also had some thoughts about the state’s 2024 race for governor.

