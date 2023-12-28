Brown, Klitzke sworn in as Spokane's next mayor, councilwoman

Spokane mayor-elect Lisa Brown took part in a ceremonial swearing-in Wednesday evening, though she will not formally assume the reins of the mayor’s office until New Year’s Day.

The swearing-in took place at the Spokane Public Library’s downtown branch.

“I feel apprehension. No, I’ll just put it this way, terror (chuckling) at how complicated some of these problems are and how tough some of this is going to be. I fully expect, despite all the great jobs I’ve had in my life, that this will be the hardest one," she said in a short speech after the swearing-in.

Those jobs include state representative and senator, chancellor of Washington State University Spokane at a time when the university created its medical school and, most recently, as secretary of the Washington Department of Commerce.

“I’m excited because there are so many talented, passionate, compassionate people who want to be part of making Spokane better. Many of you are here tonight or watching or who have been involved already and are willing to step up again. In essence, I feel hopeful for our city," Brown said.

Kitty Klitzke was also sworn in, as a city councilmember. Klitzke was elected in November and succeeds term-limited Karen Stratton to represent Spokane’s third district.

“I don’t plan on trying to shove through any major legislation in the first 90 or 100 days," she said. "I want to see our city working together and collaboratively and I want to see us improve coordination and communication between the administration and the council. I think that’s badly needed before we do anything big.”

Klitzke will serve alongside incumbent councilman Zack Zappone as council members from the Northwest district.

Being sworn in before officially taking office is not unusual in recent Spokane mayoral transitions, according to Brown campaign spokesperson Alex Evans. Incumbent mayor Nadine Woodward was sworn in December 30, 2019, two days before she officially became the city’s chief executive.

Brown emerged as the victor of a contentious mayoral campaign this fall. At more than a million dollars, the campaign was the most expensive mayoral race in city history. It was also the most expensive of any municipal race in the state of Washington this year, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.

Independent political groups that backed either Woodward or Brown spent nearly $916,000 in their bids to persuade voters.

Brown won by 2,853 votes, out of nearly 71,000 cast.

