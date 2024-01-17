© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wednesday school closures, delays

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published January 17, 2024 at 6:46 AM PST

School closures:

Boundary County School District

Coeur d’Alene School District

Coeur d’Alene Tribal School

Elevate Academy North (Post Falls)

Forrest Bird Charter School

Genesee School District

Hayden Canyon Charter School

Kootenai Technical Education Campus (CDA)

Lake Pend Oreille School District

Lakeland School District

North Idaho Christian School

North Idaho STEM Charter Academy

St. Maries School District

Southside Christian School

Spokane Community College

Spokane Falls Community College

Summit Valley School District

West Bonner County School District

Whitepine Joint School District

School delays:

Chewelah School District (2 hours late)

Garfield Palouse School District (2 hours late)

Grand Coulee Dam School District (2 hours late)

Kettle Falls School District (2 hours late)

LaCrosse School District (2 hours late)

Loon Lake School District (2 hours late)

Mary Walker School District (2 hours late)

Nespelem School District (2 hours late)

Valley School District (2 hours late)
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
One of the Northwest's most seasoned reporters is returning to his SPR roots. Doug Nadvornick will be heard frequently on KPBX and KSFC reporting on local news.
See stories by Doug Nadvornick