Brewster singer/recording artist talks about her music

The singer/songwriter Brittany Jean will play Saturday (5:30 p.m.) at Zola in downtown Spokane. Her live shows are solo acts, though when she records her albums in Nashville — she’s done six — she plays with an ensemble. The latest was released last fall.

Brittany is a big Gordon Lightfoot fan, which immediately caught my attention, since I am a fan of his as well. She came to the Spokane Public Radio studio to talk about her music and her career.

