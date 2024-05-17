© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Brewster singer/recording artist talks about her music

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published May 17, 2024 at 5:00 PM PDT
Singer/songwriter Brittany Jean performs during an interview in an SPR studio.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
The singer/songwriter Brittany Jean will play Saturday (5:30 p.m.) at Zola in downtown Spokane. Her live shows are solo acts, though when she records her albums in Nashville — she’s done six — she plays with an ensemble. The latest was released last fall.

Brittany is a big Gordon Lightfoot fan, which immediately caught my attention, since I am a fan of his as well. She came to the Spokane Public Radio studio to talk about her music and her career.
Doug Nadvornick
One of the Northwest's most seasoned reporters is returning to his SPR roots. Doug Nadvornick will be heard frequently on KPBX and KSFC reporting on local news.
