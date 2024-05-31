© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Murray tours WSU Native American health center during Spokane visit

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published May 31, 2024 at 6:32 AM PDT
Sen. Patty Murray poses for a picture with members of the Tribal Advisory Board for WSU's Native American Health Sciences program. They presented her with a blanket.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Sen. Patty Murray poses for a picture with members of the Tribal Advisory Board for WSU's Native American Health Sciences program. They presented her with a blanket.

Washington tribal leaders yesterday [Thursday] thanked U.S. Senator Patty Murray for securing money for a project aimed at improving the health of American Indian people.

During a stop at Washington State University Spokane, Murray toured the Center for Native American Health, which houses WSU’s Native American Health Sciences program. She met one-on-one with a small group of American Indian and Alaska Native medical students.

Murray met with WSU medical students who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native during her tour to the Native American Health Center on WSU's Spokane campus.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Murray met with WSU medical students who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native during her tour to the Native American Health Center on WSU's Spokane campus.

Then she saw the space that will benefit from the new $1.47 million appropriation Murray inserted into the federal building. That will allow WSU to create an Indigenous Health Simulation Center, which will include state-of-the-art exam spaces for medical students who want to learn the nuances of treating Native patients.

Later, during a roundtable discussion, a small group of tribal leaders talked about how the center will help instructors teach medical students how to properly care for Native patients.

“What’s awesome about this school is we can grow our and they’re going to learn how to talk to our people,” said Andy Joseph, Jr., a council member from the Colville Confederated Tribes.

Joseph says communication with Native patients is sometimes difficult if the patients don’t trust their providers.

“Do you teach them communication as well so they get people to talk?” Murray asked.

Yes, said WSU officials. They say the center will provide interested students with information about Native medicine and healing practices.

Stephen Kutz, a Cowlitz tribal leader who directs the health clinic for the Suquamish Tribe, says Native leaders hope the WSU program will lead to better, more culturally appropriate care for tribal patients, both in Washington and around the nation.

“What we’re doing here, if other people start replicating what we have,” he said.

“If they see it’s successful,” Murray interjected.

“If they see it’s successful, some of the people from here will go and work elsewhere and they will take that skill with them,” Kutz said.

One university official told Murray that WSU hopes to have its simulation center up and running within a year.

While in Spokane, Murray also visited Maddie’s Place, a nursery for infants who are exposed to dangerous drugs, such as heroin and fentanyl, in utero. The transitional care nursery provides babies with the care they need as their bodies withdraw from the toxic effects of the drugs. She visited with staff and volunteers who care for the babies and the mothers who live there and bond with their newborns.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

