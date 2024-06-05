© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
New exhibit features work of north Idaho artists who work between the borders

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
Shauna Hillman from Wallace, Idaho is displaying some of her work at the Art Spirit Gallery this month as part of the Between Borders exhibit.
A new exhibit that features the work of artists who live near the I-90 corridor in north Idaho has opened in Coeur d’Alene.

The Between Borders show at the Art Spirit Gallery highlights the creations of people from Kootenai, Shoshone and Benewah counties.

Steven Hatcher, a folklorist from the Idaho Commission of the Arts, which is the presenting agency, says the exhibit features art in traditional genres such as quilting and beading. But he says he also sought out people who create art that’s representative of the region’s historic past. They include Shauna Hillman, who ties flies in Wallace, and Will Branson, who operates a blacksmith shop in Athol.

Blacksmith Will Branson works in his shop in Athol, Idaho.
“We ended up finding folks involved in the mining industry and logging, folks like fly tying that are heavily involved in the recreation industry up there. 'They just do this' is usually the response. ‘We just do it and we do it for our little community or our family,'" he said.

Hatcher says the commission will highlight the exhibit during a special Art Walk in Coeur d’Alene on June 15. He says some of the artists may be there to answer questions and talk about their work.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

