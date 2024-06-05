New exhibit features work of north Idaho artists who work between the borders

A new exhibit that features the work of artists who live near the I-90 corridor in north Idaho has opened in Coeur d’Alene.

The Between Borders show at the Art Spirit Gallery highlights the creations of people from Kootenai, Shoshone and Benewah counties.

Steven Hatcher, a folklorist from the Idaho Commission of the Arts, which is the presenting agency, says the exhibit features art in traditional genres such as quilting and beading. But he says he also sought out people who create art that’s representative of the region’s historic past. They include Shauna Hillman, who ties flies in Wallace, and Will Branson, who operates a blacksmith shop in Athol.

Courtesy of the Idaho Commission on the Arts Blacksmith Will Branson works in his shop in Athol, Idaho.

“We ended up finding folks involved in the mining industry and logging, folks like fly tying that are heavily involved in the recreation industry up there. 'They just do this' is usually the response. ‘We just do it and we do it for our little community or our family,'" he said.

Hatcher says the commission will highlight the exhibit during a special Art Walk in Coeur d’Alene on June 15. He says some of the artists may be there to answer questions and talk about their work.