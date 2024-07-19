© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Gray wolf to remain on Washington's endangered list

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published July 19, 2024 at 5:55 PM PDT
Doug Smith/National Park Service

Gray wolves will remain an endangered species in Washington for now.

By a 5-4 vote, the state Fish and Wildlife Commission today rejected a request to move the wolves from “endangered” status to “sensitive” or “threatened,” classifications that are less restrictive.

Commission member Lorna Smith from Jefferson County argued the species doesn’t yet meet all of the state guidelines for re-listing. That includes a requirement that breeding pairs live in each of the state’s three designated recovery zones.

“I will be voting against this because I do not believe I’ve been presented with reliable, compelling science that necessitates at this point in time a down listing of gray wolves. To me, again, a lot of information that we’ve been presented I have remaining questions about its reliability," she said.

Commissioner Jim Anderson responded.

“We have very good data and it chagrins me to think that we’re being told by parties that aren’t wolf experts that there’s all these different problems," he said.

Opponents of keeping wolves on the state list argued the population is healthy and strong with 260 animals as of the end of last year. With that in mind, Commissioner Steve Parker from Yakima County urged a compromise that would appeal to people who don’t want large numbers of wolves in the state.

“We’re not talking about compromising the data. We’re not talking about compromising the integrity of our monitoring system and so forth. What we’re talking about is representing all of the diverse and, quite often, opposed interests that we represent as a commission," he said.

Conservation groups such as the Defenders of Wildlife celebrated the decision, saying the state can now continue working to fully grow its wolf population.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

