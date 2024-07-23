© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
George Nethercutt remembered by Spokane family and friends

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:43 PM PDT
George Nethercutt was eulogized at a Tuesday afternoon ceremony at Gonzaga University.
Photo by Doug Nadvornick
George Nethercutt was eulogized at a Tuesday afternoon ceremony at Gonzaga University.

Friends and family said goodbye Tuesday to the late Washington Congressman George Nethercutt. Nethercutt died last month at the age of 79.

At a ceremony at Gonzaga University, he was eulogized as a good and kind man with a strong moral compass and a deep desire to help other people.

"In my mind, his most significant contributions to this community had more to do with who he was [than what he accomplished]," said Nethercutt's friend, Dr. Eric Johnson.

'He was patient, empathetic, athletic, competitive, patriotic, generous, humble, authentic, principled, respectful and, boy, did he have a great sense of humor."

Johnson listed some of Nethercutt’s professional achievements: published author, promoter of civic education after his retirement from Congress, attorney who specialized in adoptions and the head of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus, in honor of his daughter Meredith, who lives with the condition.

“It’s difficult to conceptualize and put into words something meaningful and worthy of my dad, George Nethercutt, Junior, of a man who never lived or led through flash, but by embedding and perpetuating ideals true to his heart," she said.

Speakers also told stories about the achievement for which most people remember George Nethercutt: shocking the political world in 1994 when he defeated Speaker of the House Tom Foley to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After leaving Congress in 2005, Nethercutt became a political advisor and promoter of civic education. He and his wife moved to Denver. Their pastor there, the Reverend John Bell, spoke about the effect Nethercutt had on the people he represented as an adoption attorney.

“I can tell you, because my wife is also adopted, that this changed, for the better, thousands of lives as people felt accepted and new life and new meaning and George touched many lives and saved souls, saved souls through this legal work," he said.

Nethercutt's son, Elliott, remembered his dad as a man who enjoyed trying new things.

"Every new interest, new adventure, my dad had fun," he said. "My father always knew who he was, he knew where he was going and he had fun on the way.”

He said his father cherished life all the way to the end, even when the neurological illness that ended his life took away his sight and his ability to easily speak.

Flags in the city of Spokane have been flying at half staff this week in honor of Nethercutt.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

