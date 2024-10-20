© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for October 20, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published October 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM PDT

A UW vaccine researcher says inoculations against different forms of cancer will become more common in the near future; arguments for and against Washington Initiative 2117; using food to promote poetry and other writing; Fourth District state House candidates Rob Chase and Ted Cummings talk about issues.

A special message from Doug Nadvornick.mp3

Courtesy Food and Drug Administration

University of Washington cancer researcher Nora Disis says, over the next several years, doctors will have new tools to treat cancer patients: vaccines. Disis is the director of the UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute. She came to Spokane recently as part of a regular University of Washington-Gonzaga University Health Partnership speaker series.

20241020_cancer vaccines.mp3

TVW screenshot

On two previous Inland Journals, we’ve presented arguments for and against initiatives on Washington’s November ballot. Today, we focus on Initiative 2117, which would forbid carbon credit trading. Proceeds from past trades have benefited the state’s Climate Commitment Act, which funds projects that emphasize energy that doesn’t add carbon dioxide to the air.

Here are pro-con statements for 2117, presented as part of TVW's Video Voters series, featuring Hallie Balch from the group Let’s Go, Washington, then April Sims from the Washington State Labor Council.

20241020_Inland Journal_initiative 2117.mp3

Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall uses food as a tool to promote poetry and writing.

Recently, I wrote a story about the poet laureates of Washington and Idaho receiving $50,000 apiece from the Academy of American Poets to help them bring their work to more and larger audiences.

One poet’s project caught my eye because it involves poetry and food.

20241020_Inland Journal_poetry and food.mp3

Republican Rob Chase and Democrat Ted Cummings are running for the Fourth District state House seat that Leonard Christian is vacating.

Ted Cummings and Rob Chase are running for the Washington Fourth District state House seat now held by Leonard Christian. Chase served in that office for two years before Christian defeated him in 2022. Cummings has run unsuccessfully for the legislature in past elections.

20241020_Inland Journal_pt.2.Chase.Cummings.mp3
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director.

