SPR's Inland Journal for October 20, 2024

A special message from Doug Nadvornick.mp3 Listen • 2:55

Courtesy Food and Drug Administration

University of Washington cancer researcher Nora Disis says, over the next several years, doctors will have new tools to treat cancer patients: vaccines. Disis is the director of the UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute. She came to Spokane recently as part of a regular University of Washington-Gonzaga University Health Partnership speaker series.

20241020_cancer vaccines.mp3 Listen • 8:05

TVW screenshot

On two previous Inland Journals, we’ve presented arguments for and against initiatives on Washington’s November ballot. Today, we focus on Initiative 2117, which would forbid carbon credit trading. Proceeds from past trades have benefited the state’s Climate Commitment Act, which funds projects that emphasize energy that doesn’t add carbon dioxide to the air.

Here are pro-con statements for 2117, presented as part of TVW's Video Voters series, featuring Hallie Balch from the group Let’s Go, Washington, then April Sims from the Washington State Labor Council.

20241020_Inland Journal_initiative 2117.mp3 Listen • 5:33

Courtesy of Traci Brimhall Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall uses food as a tool to promote poetry and writing.

Recently, I wrote a story about the poet laureates of Washington and Idaho receiving $50,000 apiece from the Academy of American Poets to help them bring their work to more and larger audiences.

One poet’s project caught my eye because it involves poetry and food.

20241020_Inland Journal_poetry and food.mp3 Listen • 5:07

Photo by Doug Nadvornick Republican Rob Chase and Democrat Ted Cummings are running for the Fourth District state House seat that Leonard Christian is vacating.

Ted Cummings and Rob Chase are running for the Washington Fourth District state House seat now held by Leonard Christian. Chase served in that office for two years before Christian defeated him in 2022. Cummings has run unsuccessfully for the legislature in past elections.