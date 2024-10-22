© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Former Twisp mayor, CMR aide seek to replace Jacquelin Maycumber in Olympia

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published October 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM PDT
Photos courtesy of the Engell and Ing-Moody campaigns

This is an unusual election for voters in Washington’s Seventh Legislative District. For years, the district has been represented in Olympia by three Republicans, Sen. Shelly Short and Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber. But Kretz and Maycumber are vacating their seats and voters will choose two new state reps.

During our September 29 Inland Journal program, we talked with the two candidates vying for one of those seats: Republican Hunter Abell and Democrat Rocky Dean. You can hear that virtual forum here.

Today, we’ll hear the candidates for the other state House seat in the Seventh District, Republicans Andrew Engell and Soo Ing-Moody. Engell lives in Colville; Ing-Moody is in Twisp. We pulled them together on Zoom for a virtual forum.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

