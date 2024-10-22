Former Twisp mayor, CMR aide seek to replace Jacquelin Maycumber in Olympia

This is an unusual election for voters in Washington’s Seventh Legislative District. For years, the district has been represented in Olympia by three Republicans, Sen. Shelly Short and Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber. But Kretz and Maycumber are vacating their seats and voters will choose two new state reps.

During our September 29 Inland Journal program, we talked with the two candidates vying for one of those seats: Republican Hunter Abell and Democrat Rocky Dean. You can hear that virtual forum here.

Today, we’ll hear the candidates for the other state House seat in the Seventh District, Republicans Andrew Engell and Soo Ing-Moody. Engell lives in Colville; Ing-Moody is in Twisp. We pulled them together on Zoom for a virtual forum.

