French ahead in tight Spokane County race; two Spokane public safety measures passing

It appears there will be no change in the makeup of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.

Democrat Chris Jordan and Republican Josh Kerns were unopposed in their re-election bids. Longtime Republican incumbent Al French is holding a slim lead in his race against a new Democratic candidate, Molly Marshall. After the first release of ballots, French holds a 51%-49% lead, which he says came as a surprise.

“I told the crowd here don’t be surprised if I’m down by a thousand votes and it turns out I’m up by a thousand votes. I’m exceedingly humbled and grateful to the voters that evidently I’ve earned their support for another term," he said.

There are thousands of votes still to be counted over the next few days. French says, if past history comes true, he will gain votes. That’s what happened in 2022 when French trailed Democrat Maggie Yates after the initial vote count.

In other Spokane races, two sales tax proposals to pay for public safety-related program are well ahead after Tuesday night’s vote count. The county’s Measure 1, which would renew a tenth-of-a-cent sales tax that pays for much of the county’s juvenile justice program has nearly two-thirds support. The city of Spokane’s Proposition 1 is also passing. It would impose a new tenth-of-a-cent sales tax for police and fire-related investments, to fund the city’s municipal court and the police ombuds office, has 58% support.

In other Spokane County municipal and school district measures:

Proposition 1, which would levy a property tax in the town of Rockford to pay for fire protection, is on its way to victory with 71% of the vote.

Two tax levies in the town of Spangle are also passing. One would provide money to fund police protection, the other would pay for fire protection. Proposition 1 has two-thirds approval, the other 63%.

In school measures, voters in the Cheney School District are narrowly defeating a $72 million bond issue which would pay for a new elementary school in Airway Heights, fund a variety of school and bus-related improvements and allow the district to buy more land for future schools. That measure has about 59% approval; it needs 60% to pass.

In Deer Park, a majority of voters — 51% — support a $55 million dollar bond measure to build a new elementary school and transportation facility. That's not enough to get it over the required 60% hurdle.

It's a similar situation in the Orchard Prairie School District, where 53% of voters said yes to a $6.2 million bond issue for a new school.

There was better news in the West Valley School District, where 57% of voters said yes to a property tax levy that will collect about $12 million during the next three years to pay for safety, security and infrastructure improvements. That measure needs only a simple majority to pass.