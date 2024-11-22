Today's Headlines: November 22, 2024

NIC board begins writing new chapter

Three new North Idaho College trustees got a standing ovation at their swearing-in Wednesday night.

It was the new board’s first meeting after a conservative bloc lost power in this month’s election. New trustees Mary Havercroft, Rick Durbin and Eve Knudtsen were officially installed on the five-member board, and current trustees Brad Corkill and Tarie Zimmerman were elected chair and vice-chair, respectively.

The board acknowledged the 13 “no confidence” votes filed by faculty, staff and student groups over the last three years, and vowed to rebuild trust.

Durbin said the proof will come not from words, but actions.

“I'll quote my powerlifting coach, a little redneck in me. He says, ‘Don't tell me, show me.’ And so that's our commitment tonight, is to reaffirm that we are here to serve the students, the faculty, and the community,” Durbin said.

The trustees also voted to end their current legal services contract with an attorney who has far-right extremist ties. The lawyer was hired by the previous board majority. The board also decided to suspend the college’s current legal activities — both for general counsel and NIC’s accreditation issues — as a cost-cutting measure.



Washington economic council looks ahead to tough budget choices

Next month, Governor Jay Inslee is expected to produce an initial budget proposal for the years 2025 to 27. That plan will have to reckon with sluggish tax revenues, the end of federal pandemic aid, and more state spending.

The choices that lie ahead were foreshadowed in this week’s meeting of the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council in Olympia.

Republican State Rep. Ed Orcutt pointed out that Washington’s budget has increased from $25 billion to $72 billion in the last 17 years.

“How do I go out to my constituents and say that with that kind of an increase in spending, we don't have enough money?” Orcutt said at the meeting. “How do I go tell them that they need to give more money out of their pocket to prop up a state budget that has grown as rapidly as this one has?”

Democratic Rep. April Berg, chair of the House Finance Committee, defended state spending, but acknowledged cuts will be on the table.

“I think we're at the early stages right now. We're looking at everything from revenue to cuts. We don't have specific proposals that we're looking at, at this exact point,” she said.

The incoming legislature will have to answer the open questions when it sets Washington’s budget early next year.



UW researchers: chewing gum chemical could help reduce preterm births

Gum disease has been associated with a number of health problems, including babies being born prematurely and underweight. Bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream. Brushing and flossing your teeth lowers the risk of gum disease but in low resource areas basic things like a toothbrush can be difficult to access.

So, doctors studied what happens when pregnant people in a country in East Africa chew gum containing Xylitol, which has probiotic properties. Researchers believe it could help lower the rate of preterm births by improving oral health.

Dr. Kjersti Aagaard is the medical director of HCA Healthcare in Texas. She’s a co-author of the study that took place in Malawi.

"What we know is, when we take an all-comers study in Malawi with the highest pre-term birth rate in the world, we see a significant decrease in the number of pre-term and low birth weight deliveries and less neonatal death," she told KUOW public radio.

Researchers want to replicate the study in other areas, including low-resourced parts of Seattle.



Riccelli named to state senate leadership role

Spokane Democrat Marcus Riccelli is brand-new to the Washington Senate. He was elected earlier this month. But he is a legislative veteran, and Thursday he was named to a high-ranking post in his new legislative chamber: Majority Floor Leader.

Speaking to the Washington State Standard, Riccelli alluded to his legislative role as an advocate for Spokane in the state legislature.

“Eastern Washington needs strong voices for growing and protecting good, living-wage jobs, increasing housing access and affordability, and improving our health care system,” Riccelli said.

Riccelli’s appointment was announced among a raft of other committee and leadership assignments Thursday.

Speaking about the new committee and floor leaders, Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen said, “Washington voters…want quality public schools, affordable housing and health care, a clean environment, and safe communities. With an expanded majority, we’re ready to tackle these priorities in the 2025 legislative session.”

The Washington Legislature convenes January 13 in Olympia.

Reporting was contributed by Owen Henderson, Brandon Hollingsworth, Freddy Monares and Laurel Demkovich.