© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR's Inland Journal for December 8, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published December 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM PST

Spokane County's sheriff says the investment in his agency's Real Time Crime Center is paying off; Idaho has reached a goal in training nurses to work with sexual assault victims.

The video wall in the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's Real Time Crime Center shows images from a variety of cameras around the county.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
The video wall in the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's Real Time Crime Center shows images from a variety of cameras around the county.

Last week, the Spokane County Commissioners voted to spend $4 million to continue to develop and expand the sheriff’s office’s Real Time Crime Center. The allocation supplements the initial $3.4 million investment from the county’s federal COVID relief plan money.

Sheriff John Nowels says video-driven crime centers have been deployed for years in big cities. But he says the price of technology has come down so much that even smaller municipalities can afford to run their own operations.

20241208_Inland Journal_crime center.mp3

The Idaho State Police says it has trained 250 nurses in the Gem State to administer evidence kits on sexual assault victims.
Courtesy of Idaho State Police
The Idaho State Police says it has trained 250 nurses in the Gem State to administer evidence kits on sexual assault victims.

The state of Idaho has reached an important milestone in its quest to provide specialized treatment to more victims of sexual assault. In 2017, the Idaho State Police announced it planned to offer basic training to 250 nurses to perform forensic exams. About a month ago, the agency announced it had reached that goal.

20241208_Inland Journal_sexual assault nurses.mp3
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick