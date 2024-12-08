SPR's Inland Journal for December 8, 2024

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio The video wall in the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's Real Time Crime Center shows images from a variety of cameras around the county.

Last week, the Spokane County Commissioners voted to spend $4 million to continue to develop and expand the sheriff’s office’s Real Time Crime Center. The allocation supplements the initial $3.4 million investment from the county’s federal COVID relief plan money.

Sheriff John Nowels says video-driven crime centers have been deployed for years in big cities. But he says the price of technology has come down so much that even smaller municipalities can afford to run their own operations.

Courtesy of Idaho State Police The Idaho State Police says it has trained 250 nurses in the Gem State to administer evidence kits on sexual assault victims.

The state of Idaho has reached an important milestone in its quest to provide specialized treatment to more victims of sexual assault. In 2017, the Idaho State Police announced it planned to offer basic training to 250 nurses to perform forensic exams. About a month ago, the agency announced it had reached that goal.