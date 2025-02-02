SPR's Inland Journal for February 2, 2025
Spokane Colleges Chancellor Kevin Brockbank talks about a rebrand for the city's community college system and author Leyna Krow tells us about her new volume of short stories.
For decades, Spokane’s two-year colleges were under the umbrella of the Community Colleges of Spokane. The brand has changed to Spokane Colleges. We talk about it with Chancellor Kevin Brockbank.
"We have a challenge brand wise just because of our organizational structure. But what we've done with this brand relaunch, I think, has dramatically improved our ability to accurately share that with the community.
Spokane author Leyna Krow will tell us about her new book of short stories, "Sinkhole and Other Inexplicable Voids."
"They're mostly just strange things that I've come up with. I think there's an autobiographical thread in that a lot of, a number of them are about just women in my stage of life, people in their 30s and 40s who are mothers of young children."