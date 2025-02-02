© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for February 2, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM PST

Spokane Colleges Chancellor Kevin Brockbank talks about a rebrand for the city's community college system and author Leyna Krow tells us about her new volume of short stories.

For decades, Spokane’s two-year colleges were under the umbrella of the Community Colleges of Spokane. The brand has changed to Spokane Colleges. We talk about it with Chancellor Kevin Brockbank.

"We have a challenge brand wise just because of our organizational structure. But what we've done with this brand relaunch, I think, has dramatically improved our ability to accurately share that with the community.

20250202_Inland Journal_Kevin Brockbank.mp3

Leyna Krow (with her daughter Bixby) has written a new book of short stories.

Spokane author Leyna Krow will tell us about her new book of short stories, "Sinkhole and Other Inexplicable Voids."

"They're mostly just strange things that I've come up with. I think there's an autobiographical thread in that a lot of, a number of them are about just women in my stage of life, people in their 30s and 40s who are mothers of young children."

20250202_Inland Journal_Leyna Krow.mp3
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

