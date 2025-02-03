Today's Headlines: Feb. 3, 2025

WA insurance commissioner aims to prevent coverage loss in fire-prone regions

Washington’s new top insurance regulator wants to make sure residents don’t lose their insurance coverage because of fire danger, like what has happened to people in California.

Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer is aware that some companies are dropping coverage or dramatically increasing premiums for Washington customers who live in rural areas that are prone to fire. She said the state has its safety net, the Fair Plan, a fully funded alternative for people who lose coverage.

"Our fair plan is funded by insurance companies and a surcharge on them," she told SPR News. "So our plan is not like California where their plan is going to go belly up."

Kuderer said she has been conferring with fire officials and plans to meet with the Washington State Rating Bureau, which analyzes fire risk to individual homes.

She said factors like agency firefighting capability need to be taken into account in determining a home’s fire risk, something fire chiefs say is not considered.

"The rating system at the WSRB, my understanding is it hasn’t changed in a very long time. But we do know that technology and firefighting techniques have changed," Kuderer said. "I really think that the coordination and collaboration that you see among neighboring communities, all of those things should be taken into consideration.”

If those other factors are in play, she said it’s likely fewer homes would receive the higher fire ratings and fewer customers would be dropped.

ID lawmakers consider deregulating education

Idaho’s constitution gives lawmakers the power to require kids get some kind of an education before they become adults.

The proposed constitutional amendment from Republican Rep. Dale Hawkins would remove the state’s ability to enforce mandatory education.

Right now, state law requires kids between the ages of seven and 16 to attend some kind of school, whether it’s public, private or provided at home.

Hawkins said this when asked if he believes the state has a responsibility to make sure every child gets educated: "I think the state has the opportunity and the right and the responsibility to provide for the education system that exists."

Constitutional amendments need a two-thirds majority approval from both the House and Senate before appearing on the ballot during the next general election.

Parks passes may get more expensive

Park goers in Washington may have to pay a little more to enter a state park with a vehicle.

Under a proposed bill in the state Legislature, the price of a Washington State Parks Discover Pass could cost $45, up from its current price of $30 . A day pass could also increase from $10 to $15.

Under Governor Jay Inslee, the cost was kept the same with help from the state general fund. But now the state is facing a significant budget deficit.

"We know we're going through budget exercises. We're looking at 6-percent cuts -- this is understandable, but also significant," Brian Considine with Washington State Parks said. "So that's why we're here, because we're trying to figure out, 'how do we keep parks with not going backwards and continue to move forward."

Revenue from the Discover Pass gets divided between State Parks, the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"The proposed adjustment is necessary to avoid a reduction in our ability to provide positive experiences for our visitors while adequately protecting the natural and cultural resources on our lands," Cynthia Wilkerson with the Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

All three agencies say the increase is needed to keep up with inflation. If an increase is not approved, it could affect park maintenance and staffing.

WA Dems condemn tariffs

Democratic leaders around Washington are denouncing the Trump Administration’s decision to levy tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell said in a statement said it will burden American consumers with higher prices on gas and groceries.

"President Trump should not start trade wars that hurt American manufacturers, consumers, and farmers, especially when food prices and interest rates are so high," Cantwell said. "After two weeks in office and lots of executive orders, where are the administration’s ideas to lower costs for American families? Let’s not put 25% tariffs that will increase consumer costs.”

According to Cantwell’s office, Canada was Washington state’s largest trading partner in 2023, having imported $19.9 of goods from America’s northern neighbor.

Washington Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad also blasted the decision.

"Besides violating his campaign promise to lower costs for American families, this also creates dangerous brinksmanship with our allies, imperiling our nation’s economic standing," Conrad said in a press release. "Everyone should remember this day as they go to the grocery store next week and see higher prices caused by one person – Donald Trump."

Canadian and Mexican officials have ordered retaliatory tariffs in response.

- - -

Reporting contributed by Steve Jackson, James Dawson, Freddy Monares and Owen Henderson.