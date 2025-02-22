© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane County plans for the next 20 years of growth

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published February 22, 2025 at 4:48 PM PST
Spokane County Planning Director Scott Chesney talks with SPR's Doug Nadvornick.
Photo by Tom McArthur
Spokane County planners have begun the process of updating the county’s comprehensive plan. It’s the document that guides development in the county. This is something the state of Washington says counties and municipalities must do every 10 years.

"Oftentimes, if there's nothing else going on, you can sort of say, well, let's change the date and change the commissioner's names and call it good. But here's a chance for the county to really start with a blank sheet of paper, almost, and say, what do we need to do differently for the next 20-plus years of growth?" said Spokane County Planning Director Scott Chesney.

"Our job is to draw out those distinctions and help Medical Lake grow back into a resort community, help Liberty Lake grow in the way it's doing. Airway Heights has been booming, and yet it's landlocked in so many ways it's constrained by the Air Force Base in terms of how it can grow. Our job is to help all of them try to find their niche and grow in a way that gives them the best advantage to stabilize and grow their own economies."
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

