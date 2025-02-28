Today's Headlines: Feb. 28, 2025

Idaho governor signs private school tax credit bill

Governor Brad Little has agreed that Idaho will give $50 million in state tax credits to parents who want their children to attend private schools or be home schooled.

Little yesterday signed the Parental Choice Tax Credit.

“I am so excited for the families and students whose lives this will bless, especially those of modest means," said Republican Rep. Wendy Horman, one of the bill's co-sponsors.

Beginning in January, parents will apply for up to five thousand dollars per student for state-approved education expenses. Parents with children with special needs can apply for up to $7,500.

During a Senate floor debate last week, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, Republican Senator Lori Den Hartog, says that will expand school choice for parents who can’t now afford it.

“Those most in need receive priority in the application process and I, for one, think that is one of the most important considerations in this piece of legislation. Students with greater needs, those with disabilities, have access to greater funding and that’s consistent with how we fund our students within our public education system," she said.

The program gives priority to families whose income is less than 300% of the federal poverty level. The application process for the tax credit will begin next January and last 60 days.

The Idaho Education Association immediately released a statement calling the new law a mistake because it provides a chance for future legislatures to divert more state education money away from public schools.

Washington governor proposes spending cuts for new budget

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has proposed a plan he says will save the state $4 billion in spending over the next four years.

The state Office of Financial Management is due to release a new revenue forecast in about three weeks. But the current projection is that the state is expected to spend about $15 billion more than it takes in during the next four years.

Ferguson says he and his staff have, so far, identified spending reductions and maneuvers to get them more than a quarter of the way there.

“We can achieve savings and preserve our values, I believe that. We can save billions of dollars without touching core investments in K-through-12 education, in public safety, in homelessness, in housing services and remain one of the most progressive states in terms of looking out for folks who are experiencing challenges," he said.

Ferguson says the state will not boot anyone receiving health care through Medicaid and will maintain its current assistance programs for low-income people.

He says he’s trying to maintain the state’s financial reserves and keep the state ready to handle future uncertainties.

“We can only control what we can control, but we can also anticipate some potential challenges that might be coming our way, the economy in general or what might be coming from the federal government," he said. "We need to find the right balance in how we do this budget.”

The reaction to the governor's proposal is mixed. The Association of Washington Business and similar groups say Ferguson’s approach is refreshing and a necessary reaction to overspending at the state level during the last several years.

Democratic leaders in the legislature say they will likely have to raise taxes in some form to pay for current services. That's a point some progressive groups made in statements following the governor's press conference.

Ferguson wouldn’t commit to supporting new taxes and says he’ll continue to work with leaders from both parties over the next two months to negotiate the next state budget.

Washington health care workers worry about proposed federal Medicaid cuts

Some health care leaders and workers in Washington are criticizing a proposal to make big cuts in the Medicaid program that serves low and middle income people.

The Trump administration proposes to slash spending by $880 billion.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) told reporters Thursday that residents in eastern and central Washington are particularly vulnerable because they rely more on the program, proportionally, than other parts of the state.

“In our service area, cutting Medicaid lead to nearly 60-thousand patients we served this last year without any health care coverage. It includes many working families and small business employees that are otherwise unable to afford health insurance," said Aaron Wilson, CEO of CHAS Health, based in Spokane, during a briefing for reporters.

Yakima nurse Julia Barcott says many people who lose access to subsidized care and can’t afford private insurance will choose not to go to the doctor when they’re sick.

“One thing that nurses and health care people know is that people having Medicaid helps increase preventative care, so the diagnosis, treatment, medications will make them stable," she said.

Barcott estimates that as many as 60% of Medicaid customers in her area are working, many in double income families, but don’t have the option of buying coverage through their employers.

Murray says the federal government spending less on health care will put pressure on states to fill more of the funding gap for subsidized insurance.

NOAA employees in NW face firings

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is the latest to face job cuts, including in Washington and Oregon.

NOAA carries out many critical functions, but most people know the agency for its National Weather Service — which delivers forecasts and warnings about potentially dangerous weather.

Lawmakers in Oregon, Washington and California confirmed the cuts. They issued statements warning people’s lives could be endangered by the Trump administration’s continued gutting of the federal government.

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell estimated nearly 900 people or more would be losing their jobs.

Beyond the National Weather Service, NOAA also operates a marine facility in Newport, Ore., that services its entire Pacific fleet of ships.

Officials at the port also confirmed news of the job cuts. Supporters of NOAA warned that losing federal workers would make it harder for fishing industries, and could threaten the lives of people when dangerous weather strikes. NOAA officials declined to comment.

Reporting contributed by James Dawson, Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson and Ryan Haas.