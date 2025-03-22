© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Interview: Composer Dr. Jennifer Jolley

Spokane Public Radio | By Henry McNulty
Published March 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM PDT
Dr. Jennifer Jolley
Liz Glenn
Dr. Jennifer Jolley

Composer Dr. Jennifer Jolley spoke with Henry McNulty about her recent and upcoming projects. Dr. Jolley's latest press release touts some of her notable accomplishments, describing her as a "Grammy-nominated composer, conductor, opera producer, public speaker, 2023 Fullbright Scholar and Associate Professor of Music Theory and Composition at Lehman College."

Recently, the Scot Symphonic Band performed her composition "MARCH!," which explores marches from perspectives both musical and political. Her upcoming projects include an opera about the first all-female spacewalk. Listen here for the full interview, along with samples of Dr. Jolley's music.
Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024.
