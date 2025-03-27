SPR's Inland Journal for March 27, 2025

Courtesy Washington State Courts Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens joins us to talk about the current state of the judiciary and its role in our political system.

"It meant a lot when the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court said, in this country, we do not remove judges because we don't like their decisions. We respect the office. We respect the authority of the courts. And it is of great concern if people stop respecting the authority of the court."

20250327_Inland Journal_Justice Stephens.wav Listen • 7:45

Courtesy Gonzaga University Daniel Pschaida from Gonzaga University's Department of Religious Studies

This year, the month of March has seen an interesting convergence of major faith celebrations. Daniel Pschaida, who teaches in Gonzaga University’s Religious Studies Department, writes about that in a recent article for FAVS News.

"This is the first time in my more than four decades that the Islamic fast has started on the same exact day [as the Baha'i fast]. Last year, it overlapped by, I guess, a week or two, but it didn't start on the same day. It was a Saturday, March 1st. And I was like, wow, this is serendipitous. And then I realized, Lent is starting the same week. The Greek Orthodox Lent just a couple days later, on March 3rd. And then pretty much Ash Wednesday for Catholics. I was, like, this is an opportunity to find and explore some of the interconnections and it gave me an opportunity to talk to my colleagues at Gonzaga."

20250327_Inland Journal_religions.wav Listen • 7:56

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio Spokane Sports and other groups held an NCAA-sanctioned discussion about women's sports this week in Spokane.

College basketball fans from around the country are in Spokane this week for the NCAA women’s regional championships. It’s the latest big sporting event hosted in facilities operated by the Public Facilities District and its CEO, Stephanie Curran.

"We've done so many exciting events since we opened the podium. Wrestling. We have table tennis coming up. We did badminton last year. That was an international world championship. I think it was actually Spokane's first ever world championship."