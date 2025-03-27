SPR's Inland Journal for March 27, 2025
Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens talks about topical judicial issues; March brings a convergence of religious celebrations; Spokane is hosting major sporting events featuring female athletes
Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens joins us to talk about the current state of the judiciary and its role in our political system.
"It meant a lot when the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court said, in this country, we do not remove judges because we don't like their decisions. We respect the office. We respect the authority of the courts. And it is of great concern if people stop respecting the authority of the court."
This year, the month of March has seen an interesting convergence of major faith celebrations. Daniel Pschaida, who teaches in Gonzaga University’s Religious Studies Department, writes about that in a recent article for FAVS News.
"This is the first time in my more than four decades that the Islamic fast has started on the same exact day [as the Baha'i fast]. Last year, it overlapped by, I guess, a week or two, but it didn't start on the same day. It was a Saturday, March 1st. And I was like, wow, this is serendipitous. And then I realized, Lent is starting the same week. The Greek Orthodox Lent just a couple days later, on March 3rd. And then pretty much Ash Wednesday for Catholics. I was, like, this is an opportunity to find and explore some of the interconnections and it gave me an opportunity to talk to my colleagues at Gonzaga."
College basketball fans from around the country are in Spokane this week for the NCAA women’s regional championships. It’s the latest big sporting event hosted in facilities operated by the Public Facilities District and its CEO, Stephanie Curran.
"We've done so many exciting events since we opened the podium. Wrestling. We have table tennis coming up. We did badminton last year. That was an international world championship. I think it was actually Spokane's first ever world championship."