© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR's Inland Journal for March 27, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens talks about topical judicial issues; March brings a convergence of religious celebrations; Spokane is hosting major sporting events featuring female athletes

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens
Courtesy Washington State Courts
Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens joins us to talk about the current state of the judiciary and its role in our political system.

"It meant a lot when the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court said, in this country, we do not remove judges because we don't like their decisions. We respect the office. We respect the authority of the courts. And it is of great concern if people stop respecting the authority of the court."

20250327_Inland Journal_Justice Stephens.wav

Daniel Pschaida from Gonzaga University's Department of Religious Studies
Courtesy Gonzaga University
Daniel Pschaida from Gonzaga University's Department of Religious Studies

This year, the month of March has seen an interesting convergence of major faith celebrations. Daniel Pschaida, who teaches in Gonzaga University’s Religious Studies Department, writes about that in a recent article for FAVS News.

"This is the first time in my more than four decades that the Islamic fast has started on the same exact day [as the Baha'i fast]. Last year, it overlapped by, I guess, a week or two, but it didn't start on the same day. It was a Saturday, March 1st. And I was like, wow, this is serendipitous. And then I realized, Lent is starting the same week. The Greek Orthodox Lent just a couple days later, on March 3rd. And then pretty much Ash Wednesday for Catholics. I was, like, this is an opportunity to find and explore some of the interconnections and it gave me an opportunity to talk to my colleagues at Gonzaga."

20250327_Inland Journal_religions.wav

Spokane Sports and other groups held an NCAA-sanctioned discussion about women's sports this week in Spokane.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Spokane Sports and other groups held an NCAA-sanctioned discussion about women's sports this week in Spokane.

College basketball fans from around the country are in Spokane this week for the NCAA women’s regional championships. It’s the latest big sporting event hosted in facilities operated by the Public Facilities District and its CEO, Stephanie Curran.

"We've done so many exciting events since we opened the podium. Wrestling. We have table tennis coming up. We did badminton last year. That was an international world championship. I think it was actually Spokane's first ever world championship."

20250327_Inland Journal_women's sports.wav
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


See stories by Owen Henderson