© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our Spring Fund Drive—donate now and help us reach our goal. Thank you for your support!

Religious events converge in March, Gonzaga prof writes

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published March 30, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT
Daniel Pschaida from Gonzaga University's Department of Religious Studies
Courtesy Gonzaga University
Daniel Pschaida from Gonzaga University's Department of Religious Studies

This year, the month of March has seen an interesting convergence of major faith celebrations.

Daniel Pschaida, who teaches in Gonzaga University’s Religious Studies Department, writes about that in a recent article for FAVS News.

"I was very interested to find that for the first time in my more than four decades alive, the Muslims' fast, the fast of Islam, begins on the same exact date of the Baha'i fast. The Baha'i fast pretty much starts the same solar day every year, usually March 1st or March 2nd, as we prepare for the first day of spring."

"And then I realized, Lent is starting the same week."

20250327_Inland Journal_religions_Pschaida.wav
Gonzaga University's Daniel Pschaida talks about his discovery that Ramadan, Lent and the Baha'i fast all take place around the same time this year.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick