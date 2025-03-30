Religious events converge in March, Gonzaga prof writes

This year, the month of March has seen an interesting convergence of major faith celebrations.

Daniel Pschaida, who teaches in Gonzaga University’s Religious Studies Department, writes about that in a recent article for FAVS News.

"I was very interested to find that for the first time in my more than four decades alive, the Muslims' fast, the fast of Islam, begins on the same exact date of the Baha'i fast. The Baha'i fast pretty much starts the same solar day every year, usually March 1st or March 2nd, as we prepare for the first day of spring."

"And then I realized, Lent is starting the same week."