© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our Spring Fund Drive—donate now and help us reach our goal. Thank you for your support!

Spokane sporting facilities host big events this weekend and next; more on the way

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published March 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Podium is one of the four sites for this weekend's Pacific Northwest Qualifier volleyball tournament. Next weekend, it will host the USA Wrestling Women's National Championships.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
The Podium is one of the four sites for this weekend's Pacific Northwest Qualifier volleyball tournament. Next weekend, it will host the USA Wrestling Women's National Championships.

Spokane’s major sporting facilities are filled this weekend with female athletes and the people who enjoy watching them.

Volleyball teams comprised of girls ages 11-15 are playing in four venues for the Pacific Northwest Qualifier. They’re at The Podium, Spokane Convention Center, the HUB Sports Center in Spokane Valley and Eastern Washington University. The winning teams advance to the USA Volleyball national tournaments.

Most of the attention is going to the eight teams playing in this weekend’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The winners of Sunday’s and Monday’s regional finals will head to the Final Four.

Spokane has had a few years to prepare for the tournament, says Stephanie Curran, the CEO of the Public Facilities District, which operates the Arena, the Podium and One Spokane Stadium.

“We are one of the cities that the NCAA doesn't even often send their VIP head people because they know we've done this so many times that we do such a good job. They're kind of like, you're good. We'll have some people here from the NCAA, but a lot of that, last year, they let us just run it on our own, basically.”

20250327_Inland Journal_women's sports.wav
Public Facilities District CEO Stephanie Curran talks about bringing the NCAA basketball tournament to Spokane and what other major sporting events are scheduled.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick