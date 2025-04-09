Protest erupts at WA Capitol, as outraged state workers slam Ferguson over furlough plan

Hundreds of Washington state workers descended on the Capitol on Wednesday, staging a sit-in outside the governor’s office and a march to the gates of the executive mansion to protest potential furloughs amid a massive budget shortfall.

Workers from the Washington Federation of State Employees and other local unions pushed for a so-called wealth tax rather than cutting their earnings or state programs to fill the estimated $16 billion budget hole. Gov. Bob Ferguson has shunned the revenue idea as an untested concept that will attract court challenges.

Protesting workers made two passes to Ferguson’s office. The first time they encountered a closed door and chanted from outside for the governor to meet with them. A short time later, they returned and a small crowd, including federation president Mike Yestramski, got inside but did not meet with the governor.

“One of his people came out and said we’ll let him know you were here,” Yestramski said. “I think we made our message clear.”

Ferguson was not on campus Wednesday. He was working in Seattle.

Brionna Aho, Ferguson’s communications director, said in an email, “We value our state employees. Our team has been in regular and close communication with WFSE at multiple levels, including numerous calls and meetings with our senior leadership.”

As part of his suite of proposed budget cuts, Ferguson has floated two years of one-day-per-month furloughs for state workers. Potential budget saving options also include closing state facilities, like reentry centers for people leaving prison and residential care facilities for people with developmental disabilities.

Senate Democrats’ operating budget plan, unveiled last month, includes 13 unpaid furlough days in the fiscal year starting July 1. House Democrats avoid furloughs entirely.

The governor and Democratic lawmakers both look to honor collective bargaining agreements with 5% wage increases over the next two years for state employees. However, state workers say the effect of the furloughs will eat up most of the negotiated pay hikes.

Workers began Wednesday with an hour-long rally on the Capitol grounds, next to Tivoli Fountain, in which labor leaders and legislators repeatedly blasted the first-term governor for not standing behind them after public sector unions provided their full-throated support for him in the 2024 election.

Speakers talked of the chaos that could ensue if thousands of state workers staged a one-day walkout in protest of the furlough ideas.

“Governor Ferguson, the choice is yours. We gave you your job. We can take it from you too,” said Milö Nicholas, a public health worker and vice president of Local 443 that represents state employees in Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties.

Rep. Brianna Thomas, D-Seattle, said the governor seemed to have forgotten who helped get him elected. She vowed to stand strong against balancing the budgets on the backs of the workers.

“Bob may be a chessmaster, but he sure as s**t ain’t beating me in a street fight,” she said.

Yestramski took the stage last at the outdoor rally. He has called Ferguson a “pseudo Democrat” and a “ratfink.”

“I heard the governor might be a little upset with us. He doesn’t like being called out,” Yestramski said. “You know what we don’t like? Being scammed.”

Yestramski said he had not met with Ferguson since he took office.

He called on Ferguson to “look us in the eye and tell us why you are prioritizing billionaires over the working people of this state. He’s too busy to meet with us. We’ve all got time right now,” Yestramski told the cheering crowd as it then headed to the Capitol.

Inside the rotunda, their booming chants “No cuts, no furloughs, tax, tax the rich” could be heard in the House and Senate chambers where lawmakers were voting on legislation.

Democrats from the two chambers are now negotiating a final budget plan.

Democratic legislative leaders said Wednesday they plan to release new ideas for raising revenue next week in line with the governor’s wishes.

“My members and I in the House are all going to get pushed to our limit in a year like this. Every member of the Senate is going to get pushed to their limit in a year like this, and so is the governor,” House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, told reporters. “The point that we’re trying to get to is probably a somewhat narrow path.”

The legislative session is scheduled to end April 27.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.

